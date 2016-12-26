-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
18
-
On: Aleksandar Kolarov | Off: John Stones
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Hull City 0, Manchester City 0.
-
-
57
-
On: Kelechi Iheanacho | Off: Nolito
-
-
63
-
On: Ryan Mason | Off: Tom Huddlestone
-
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 25 Ryan Mason
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
17 James Weir
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
24 John Stones
Goals 0
18' 11 Aleksandar Kolarov
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Gaël Clichy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 David Silva
Goals 0
|
42 Yaya Touré
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Nolito
Goals 0
57' 72 Kelechi Iheanacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
15 Jesús Navas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Fernando
Goals 0
|
75 Aleix García
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: The Kingston Communications Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|63'
|Substitution, Hull City. Ryan Mason replaces Tom Huddlestone.
|63'
|Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|63'
|Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|HUL
|MNC
|6
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|5
|3
|Saves
|1
