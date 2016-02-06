|No.
|Name
|
25 José Holebas
|
18 Juan Zúñiga
|Substitutes
|
24 Odion Ighalo
|
35 Carl Stewart
|No.
|Name
|
27 Kevin Wimmer
|
20 Dele Alli
|
15 Eric Dier
|
10 Harry Kane
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
|
13 Michel Vorm
|
29 Harry Winks
Top Scorers
-
-
Étienne Capoue Midfielder
Matches: 18
Goals: 5
-
Troy Deeney Forward
Matches: 18
Goals: 4
-
José Holebas Defender
Matches: 17
Goals: 2
-
-
-
Harry Kane Forward
Matches: 13
Goals: 8
-
Son Heung-Min Forward
Matches: 15
Goals: 6
-
Dele Alli Midfielder
Matches: 17
Goals: 6
-
Most Assists
-
-
Troy Deeney Forward
Matches: 18
Assists: 3
-
José Holebas Defender
Matches: 17
Assists: 3
-
Nordin Amrabat Forward
Matches: 17
Assists: 3
-
-
-
Christian Eriksen Midfielder
Matches: 17
Assists: 5
-
Kyle Walker Defender
Matches: 18
Assists: 4
-
Son Heung-Min Forward
Matches: 15
Assists: 3
-
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Tottenham Hotspur TOT
|1-0
|Watford WAT
|6 Feb, 2016
|English Premier League
|Watford WAT
|1-2
|Tottenham Hotspur TOT
|28 Dec, 2015
|English Premier League
|Watford WAT
|0-1
|Tottenham Hotspur TOT
|27 Jan, 2012
|English FA Cup
|Watford WAT
|1-2
|Tottenham Hotspur TOT
|3 Dec, 2008
|EFL Cup
|Tottenham Hotspur TOT
|3-1
|Watford WAT
|17 Mar, 2007
|English Premier League
English Premier League Team Stats
-
Total Goals
- WAT Tied-13th 22
- 33 TOT 5th
-
Goals Conceded
- WAT 12th 30
- 13 TOT Tied-1st
-
Goal Difference
- WAT Tied-14th -8
- 20 TOT Tied-3rd
-
Assists
- WAT 11th 16
- 20 TOT 7th
Game Information
-
VENUE: Vicarage Road Stadium
-
,
Conversation
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|19
|+29
|49
|2
|Liverpool
|19
|+25
|43
|3
|Manchester City
|19
|+18
|39
|4
|Arsenal
|18
|+20
|37
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+20
|36
|6
|Manchester United
|19
|+10
|36
|7
|Everton
|19
|+2
|27
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|19
|+2
|26
|9
|Southampton
|19
|-3
|24
|10
|AFC Bournemouth
|19
|-5
|24
|11
|Burnley
|19
|-8
|23
|12
|Watford
|18
|-8
|22
|13
|West Ham United
|19
|-10
|22
|14
|Stoke City
|19
|-10
|21
|15
|Leicester City
|19
|-7
|20
|16
|Middlesbrough
|19
|-5
|18
|17
|Crystal Palace
|18
|-4
|16
|18
|Sunderland
|19
|-18
|14
|19
|Hull City
|19
|-25
|13
|20
|Swansea City
|19
|-23
|12
Premier League News
Jurgen Klopp: 'No excuses' for Liverpool amid fixture congestion
Jurgen Klopp says there are "no excuses" for his Liverpool side as they prepare for Monday's trip to Sunderland with less than 48 hours between games.
West Ham end 2016 with defeat but Bilic's men can be optimistic
West Ham ended 2016 on a low but they have exited the festive period in a better state than they entered it.
Stoke trouble Chelsea but Mark Hughes' defence struggles again
Stoke troubled Chelsea in their 4-2 defeat on New Year's Eve but Mark Hughes was let down by a suspect defence again.
Jose Mourinho frustrated as Eric Bailly leaves Man United for Ivory Coast
Bailly returned to the starting XI in Saturday's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough and Mourinho was hoping he would be available to take on West Ham.
Islam Slimani sends Leicester half way to Premier League survival
Islam Slimani struck to see off West Ham and put Leicester half way to Premier League survival.
Gary Cahill insists Chelsea's winning run is about points, not records
Cahill claims Chelsea's record bid is not a topic for discussion among the squad.