Jurgen Klopp: 'No excuses' for Liverpool amid fixture congestion Jurgen Klopp says there are "no excuses" for his Liverpool side as they prepare for Monday's trip to Sunderland with less than 48 hours between games.

West Ham end 2016 with defeat but Bilic's men can be optimistic West Ham ended 2016 on a low but they have exited the festive period in a better state than they entered it.

Stoke trouble Chelsea but Mark Hughes' defence struggles again Stoke troubled Chelsea in their 4-2 defeat on New Year's Eve but Mark Hughes was let down by a suspect defence again.

Jose Mourinho frustrated as Eric Bailly leaves Man United for Ivory Coast Bailly returned to the starting XI in Saturday's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough and Mourinho was hoping he would be available to take on West Ham.

Islam Slimani sends Leicester half way to Premier League survival Islam Slimani struck to see off West Ham and put Leicester half way to Premier League survival.