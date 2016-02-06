Watford WAT Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Watford
No. Name
  1 Heurelho Gomes
  5 Sebastian Prödl
  15 Craig Cathcart
  4 Younes Kaboul
  16 Abdoulaye Doucouré
  17 Adlène Guédioura
  25 José Holebas
  18 Juan Zúñiga
  9 Troy Deeney
  29 Étienne Capoue
  7 Nordin Amrabat
Substitutes
  30 Costel Pantilimon
  24 Odion Ighalo
  27 Christian Kabasele
  19 Jerome Sinclair
  32 Brandon Mason
  35 Carl Stewart
  38 Charlie Rowan

Top Scorers

  • Watford WAT
    • Étienne Capoue Midfielder
      Matches: 18
      Goals: 5
    • Troy Deeney Forward
      Matches: 18
      Goals: 4
    • José Holebas Defender
      Matches: 17
      Goals: 2
  • Tottenham Hotspur TOT
    • Harry Kane Forward
      Matches: 13
      Goals: 8
    • Son Heung-Min Forward
      Matches: 15
      Goals: 6
    • Dele Alli Midfielder
      Matches: 17
      Goals: 6

Most Assists

  • Watford WAT
    • Troy Deeney Forward
      Matches: 18
      Assists: 3
    • José Holebas Defender
      Matches: 17
      Assists: 3
    • 7
      Nordin Amrabat Forward
      Matches: 17
      Assists: 3
  • Tottenham Hotspur TOT
    • Christian Eriksen Midfielder
      Matches: 17
      Assists: 5
    • Kyle Walker Defender
      Matches: 18
      Assists: 4
    • Son Heung-Min Forward
      Matches: 15
      Assists: 3

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Tottenham Hotspur TOT 1-0 Watford WAT 6 Feb, 2016 English Premier League
Watford WAT 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur TOT 28 Dec, 2015 English Premier League
Watford WAT 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur TOT 27 Jan, 2012 English FA Cup
Watford WAT 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur TOT 3 Dec, 2008 EFL Cup
Tottenham Hotspur TOT 3-1 Watford WAT 17 Mar, 2007 English Premier League

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • WAT Tied-13th 22
    • 33 TOT 5th

  • Goals Conceded

    • WAT 12th 30
    • 13 TOT Tied-1st

  • Goal Difference

    • WAT Tied-14th -8
    • 20 TOT Tied-3rd

  • Assists

    • WAT 11th 16
    • 20 TOT 7th

Game Information

  • VENUE: Vicarage Road Stadium
  • ,

Conversation

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 19 +29 49
2 Liverpool 19 +25 43
3 Manchester City 19 +18 39
4 Arsenal 18 +20 37
5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 +20 36
6 Manchester United 19 +10 36
7 Everton 19 +2 27
8 West Bromwich Albion 19 +2 26
9 Southampton 19 -3 24
10 AFC Bournemouth 19 -5 24
11 Burnley 19 -8 23
12 Watford 18 -8 22
13 West Ham United 19 -10 22
14 Stoke City 19 -10 21
15 Leicester City 19 -7 20
16 Middlesbrough 19 -5 18
17 Crystal Palace 18 -4 16
18 Sunderland 19 -18 14
19 Hull City 19 -25 13
20 Swansea City 19 -23 12

