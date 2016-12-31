-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
24
-
Victor Moses Yellow Card
-
-
34
-
Gary Cahill Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Chelsea 1, Stoke City 0.
-
-
46
-
Bruno Martins Indi Goal
-
-
57
-
Willian Goal
-
-
59
-
Cesc Fàbregas Yellow Card
-
-
61
-
On: Bojan Krkic | Off: Xherdan Shaqiri
-
-
62
-
On: Giannelli Imbula | Off: Ibrahim Afellay
-
-
64
-
Peter Crouch Goal
-
-
65
-
Willian Goal
-
-
70
-
Marcos Alonso Yellow Card
-
-
70
-
Mame Diouf Yellow Card
-
Game Highlights
Prem: Willian's double for Chelsea
Prem: Crouch equalises once again for Stoke
Prem: Willian goal -- Chelsea (57')
Prem: Martins Indi equalises for Stoke
Prem: Cahill goal -- Chelsea (34')
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
30 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
24 Gary Cahill 34'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Cesc Fàbregas 59'
Goals 0
|
3 Marcos Alonso 70'
Goals 0
|
15 Victor Moses 24'
Goals 0
|
19 Diego Costa
Goals 0
|
10 Eden Hazard
Goals 0
|
22 Willian 57' 65'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
33 Lee Grant
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
15 Bruno Martins Indi 46'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
16 Charlie Adam
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Mame Diouf 70'
Goals 0
|
25 Peter Crouch 64'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
62' 21 Giannelli Imbula
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
61' 27 Bojan Krkic
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
24 Shay Given
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|70'
|Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
|70'
|Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
|70'
|Foul by Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CHE
|STK
|11
|Fouls
|7
|3
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|6
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|3
Conversation
