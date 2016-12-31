  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 24
    • Victor Moses Yellow Card
  • 34
    • Gary Cahill Goal - Header
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Chelsea 1, Stoke City 0.
  • 46
    • Bruno Martins Indi Goal
  • 57
    • Willian Goal
  • 59
    • Cesc Fàbregas Yellow Card
  • 61
    • On: Bojan Krkic | Off: Xherdan Shaqiri
  • 62
    • On: Giannelli Imbula | Off: Ibrahim Afellay
  • 64
    • Peter Crouch Goal
  • 65
    • Willian Goal
  • 70
    • Marcos Alonso Yellow Card
  • 70
    • Mame Diouf Yellow Card
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Stoke City STK Stoke City Logo

Game Highlights

Prem: Willian's double for Chelsea

Prem: Willian's double for Chelsea
play0:59

Prem: Crouch equalises once again for Stoke

Prem: Crouch equalises once again for Stoke
play0:58

Prem: Willian goal -- Chelsea (57')

Prem: Willian goal -- Chelsea (57')
play0:58

Prem: Martins Indi equalises for Stoke

Prem: Martins Indi equalises for Stoke
play0:57

Prem: Cahill goal -- Chelsea (34')

Prem: Cahill goal -- Chelsea (34')
play0:57
Chelsea CHE Stoke City STK
Chelsea
No. Name
13 Thibaut Courtois
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 David Luiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Gary Cahill  34'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Cesc Fàbregas  59'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 2
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Marcos Alonso  70'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Victor Moses  24'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Diego Costa
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Eden Hazard
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Willian  57' 65'
Goals 2
  • Shots 5
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
2 Branislav Ivanovic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Asmir Begovic
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Nemanja Matic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Nathaniel Chalobah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Michy Batshuayi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,

Match Commentary

70' Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
70' Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
70' Foul by Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City).

Match Stats

CHE
STK

Possession

61% 39%

Shots (on Goal)

14 (6)
5 (2)
CHE STK
11 Fouls 7
3 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
6 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 3

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

Now

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Goal, Middlesbrough! Grant Leadbitter slots home after Álvaro Negredo's knockdown! Man United 0-1 Boro

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

An immediate response! Willian fires Chelsea back in front! Chelsea 3-2 Stoke

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Peter Crouch levels it! Chelsea have conceded twice today, after conceding twice total during their 12-game win streak. Chelsea 2-2 Stoke

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Andre Gray hat trick! Burnley's first in the Premier League! Burnley 3-0 Sunderland

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Hal Robson-Kanu fires into the top corner! What a finish! Southampton 1-2 West Brom

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Shane Long's glancing header gives the Saints the lead! Southampton 1-0 West Brom

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Zlatan Ibrahimovic thought he'd given Manchester United the lead, but it's ruled out for a high foot. Was that the right call?

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Goal, Chelsea! Gary Cahill heads home from a corner! Chelsea 1-0 Stoke

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Andre Gray slots home to give Burnley the lead over Sunderland!

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Benik Afobe taps in from close range! Swansea City 0-1 Bournemouth

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Goal, Leicester! Islam Slimani heads home from Marc Albrighton's cross! Leicester 1-0 West Ham