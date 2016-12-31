-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Middlesbrough 0.
-
-
57
-
Daley Blind Yellow Card
-
-
63
-
On: Gastón Ramírez | Off: Stewart Downing
-
-
64
-
On: Marcos Rojo | Off: Daley Blind
-
-
64
-
On: Juan Mata | Off: Marouane Fellaini
-
-
67
-
Grant Leadbitter Goal
-
Game Highlights
Prem: Ibrahimovic's goal disallowed
WATCH: Pogba acrobatic effort denied by post
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Daley Blind 57'
Goals 0
64' 5 Marcos Rojo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 8 Juan Mata
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
Goals 0
|
5 Bernardo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Grant Leadbitter 67'
Goals 1
|
34 Adam Forshaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 21 Gastón Ramírez
Goals 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Brad Guzan
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Fabio
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|69'
|Offside, Manchester United. Ander Herrera tries a through ball, but Chris Smalling is caught offside.
|69'
|Attempt missed. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eric Bailly with a headed pass following a corner.
|68'
|Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|MID
|8
|Fouls
|8
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|4
|Offsides
|0
|10
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|6
Conversation
