  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 7
    • Ragnar Klavan Yellow Card
  • 8
    • Georginio Wijnaldum Goal - Header
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Manchester City MNC Manchester City Logo

Game Highlights

Prem: Wijnaldum hits early for Reds

Prem: Wijnaldum hits early for Reds
play0:50
Liverpool LIV Manchester City MNC
Liverpool
No. Name
22 Simon Mignolet
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Ragnar Klavan  7'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Dejan Lovren
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 James Milner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Nathaniel Clyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jordan Henderson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Georginio Wijnaldum  8'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Emre Can
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
15 Daniel Sturridge
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Lucas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Loris Karius
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Alberto Moreno
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
53 Ovie Ejaria
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+1' Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+1' Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).
44' Offside, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino tries a through ball, but Adam Lallana is caught offside.

Match Stats

LIV
MNC

Possession

42% 58%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (1)
4 (0)
LIV MNC
6 Fouls 7
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 2
1 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 0

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

Now

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Wijnaldum gives Liverpool the early lead with a fantastic header! Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

FT: Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough What a turnaround! Paul Pogba's late header wins it! WATCH: es.pn/2iAISQ6 (U.S. only)

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Goal, Middlesbrough! Grant Leadbitter slots home after Álvaro Negredo's knockdown! Man United 0-1 Boro

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

An immediate response! Willian fires Chelsea back in front! Chelsea 3-2 Stoke

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Peter Crouch levels it! Chelsea have conceded twice today, after conceding twice total during their 12-game win streak. Chelsea 2-2 Stoke

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Andre Gray hat trick! Burnley's first in the Premier League! Burnley 3-0 Sunderland

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Hal Robson-Kanu fires into the top corner! What a finish! Southampton 1-2 West Brom

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Shane Long's glancing header gives the Saints the lead! Southampton 1-0 West Brom

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Zlatan Ibrahimovic thought he'd given Manchester United the lead, but it's ruled out for a high foot. Was that the right call?

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Goal, Chelsea! Gary Cahill heads home from a corner! Chelsea 1-0 Stoke

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Andre Gray slots home to give Burnley the lead over Sunderland!

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Benik Afobe taps in from close range! Swansea City 0-1 Bournemouth

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Goal, Leicester! Islam Slimani heads home from Marc Albrighton's cross! Leicester 1-0 West Ham