-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
7
-
Ragnar Klavan Yellow Card
-
-
8
-
Georginio Wijnaldum Goal - Header
-
Game Highlights
Prem: Wijnaldum hits early for Reds
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
17 Ragnar Klavan 7'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Georginio Wijnaldum 8'
Goals 1
|
23 Emre Can
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
|
19 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
21 Lucas
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
53 Ovie Ejaria
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
24 John Stones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 David Silva
Goals 0
|
42 Yaya Touré
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
22 Gaël Clichy
Goals 0
|
15 Jesús Navas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Fernando
Goals 0
|
75 Aleix García
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|45'+1'
|Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).
|44'
|Offside, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino tries a through ball, but Adam Lallana is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LIV
|MNC
|6
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Now
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Adam Lallana delivers a wonderful cross and Georginio Wijnaldum heads Liverpool into the lead. WATCH:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Wijnaldum gives Liverpool the early lead with a fantastic header! Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Diego Costa uses his strength to muscle past his defender & fire home his 14th goal of the season. WATCH:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Premier League FT scores: Burnley 4-1 Sunderland Leicester 1-0 West Ham Southampton 1-2 West Brom Swansea 0-3 Bour… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
FT: Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough What a turnaround! Paul Pogba's late header wins it! WATCH: es.pn/2iAISQ6 (U.S. only)
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
FT: Chelsea 4-2 Stoke Chelsea match the Premier League record of 13 straight wins in a single season! pic.twitter.com/nxW7Wl8Nqy
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Cesc Fabregas is the fourth player to register 100 Premier League assists. - Ryan Giggs (162) - Frank Lampard (102)… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Goal, Middlesbrough! Grant Leadbitter slots home after Álvaro Negredo's knockdown! Man United 0-1 Boro
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
An immediate response! Willian fires Chelsea back in front! Chelsea 3-2 Stoke
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Peter Crouch levels it! Chelsea have conceded twice today, after conceding twice total during their 12-game win streak. Chelsea 2-2 Stoke
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Willian restores Chelsea's lead! Chelsea 2-1 Stoke
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Andre Gray hat trick! Burnley's first in the Premier League! Burnley 3-0 Sunderland
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Hal Robson-Kanu fires into the top corner! What a finish! Southampton 1-2 West Brom
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Chelsea are on course for a 13th straight win thanks to Gary Cahill's powerful header. WATCH:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
HT scores: Burnley 1-0 Sunderland Chelsea 1-0 Stoke Leicester 1-0 West Ham Man United 0-0 Boro Saints 1-1 West Bro… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
West Brom respond! Matt Phillips fires in the equaliser! 1-1! twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Shane Long's glancing header gives the Saints the lead! Southampton 1-0 West Brom
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Zlatan Ibrahimovic thought he'd given Manchester United the lead, but it's ruled out for a high foot. Was that the right call?
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Goal, Chelsea! Gary Cahill heads home from a corner! Chelsea 1-0 Stoke
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Andre Gray slots home to give Burnley the lead over Sunderland!
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
So close. WATCH: es.pn/2ioseDx (U.S. only) pic.twitter.com/Kp8nKYKmRE
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Benik Afobe taps in from close range! Swansea City 0-1 Bournemouth
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Goal, Leicester! Islam Slimani heads home from Marc Albrighton's cross! Leicester 1-0 West Ham
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Who needs what and who's on the move? We asked our Prem bloggers to assess what every club needs to do in January:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…