Game Highlights
Prem: Giroud can't finish golden chance
|No.
|Name
|
33 Petr Cech
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 David Ospina
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Martin Kelly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Bakary Sako
Goals 0
|
22 Jordon Mutch
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
43 Noor Husin
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|16'
|Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
|14'
|Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|14'
|Foul by Lucas Pérez (Arsenal).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|CRY
|2
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Now
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Tottenham were ready for 2017. Watford... not so much. HIGHLIGHTS of Spurs' 4-1 win (U.S. only) -->… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
FT: Watford 1-4 Tottenham Harry Kane x 2 Dele Alli x 2 Spurs up to third place (for now at least) pic.twitter.com/oWJSPWgIWK
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
GOAL!!! Watford bundle in a consolation goal during injury time. Younes Kaboul scores against his former club. Still 4-1 Spurs.
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool playing twice in 48 hours: "No excuses for anybody. We have to deliver, and we will."… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
The first #PL goal of 2017 was Harry Kane's. The second goal, too. WATCH (U.S.) --> es.pn/2hGIvVJ pic.twitter.com/e9Tu3MODXP
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
GOAL! Just a minute into the second half and Dele Alli makes it 4-0 Tottenham! More awful Watford defending, another easy finish.
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Man United boss Jose Mourinho is annoyed that Ivory Coast refused to delay Eric Bailly's departure by 24 hours.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
HT: Watford 0-3 Tottenham Two goals for Harry Kane, one for Dele Alli. Utter dominance from Mauricio Pochettino's… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
GOAL! Tottenham lead 3-0 at Watford. Younes Kaboul's botched clearance gives Dele Alli a simple finish.
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
GOAL! It's 2-0 to Tottenham at Watford. And just like the first, it's Kieran Trippier with the cross and Harry Kane with the goal.
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
GOAL! Spurs deservedly in front at Watford, Harry Kane with a neat finish in the 27th minute after a fine ball from Kieran Trippier.
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Gary Cahill says Chelsea will be focused on winning at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and not records.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Will Anthony Martial stay at Manchester United? 🤔 Is James Rodriguez stuck at Real Madrid? 🤔 Rumours rated:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Is this Arsene Wenger's last hurrah at Arsenal? 🤔 Time for change at FC Barcelona? 🤔 @iainmacintosh previews 2017… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
It was a slow start for Paul Pogba back at Man United, but he is now truly beginning to show he is world class. 🔥🔥🔥… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Manchester United are getting their business done early, but James Rodriguez is going nowhere. #TransferTalk:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
In a match where Sunil Narine opened the batting for them, @RenegadesBBL beat @StarsBBL #BBL06… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
In a match where Sunil Narine opened the batting for them, @RenegadesBBL beat @StarsBBL #BBL06 es.pn/2hGegQe
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Nice 🔥 @ToniKroos. Read: es.pn/2iRykLz
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
"I think this first part of the season was incredible for us... It's not easy to repeat this run." -- Antonio Conte… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Pep Guardiola has urged patience after his Manchester City side fell 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Willian reminded everyone of his quality with two superbly taken goals in the win against Stoke:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Arsenal & U.S. under-23 international Gedion Zelalem is a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund - sources.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…