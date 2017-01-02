-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
15
-
Sofiane Feghouli Red Card
-
-
29
-
Dimitri Payet Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
Matteo Darmian Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Game Highlights
Prem: Man United stonewalled at net
Prem: Feghouli sees red
Prem: De Gea lays out for Lanzini's shot
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Pedro Obiang
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Dimitri Payet 29'
Goals 0
|
7 Sofiane Feghouli 15'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 André Ayew
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
36 Matteo Darmian 42'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
18 Ashley Young
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Olympic Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|Offside, Manchester United. Paul Pogba tries a through ball, but Antonio Valencia is caught offside.
|44'
|Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by David de Gea.
|44'
|Attempt saved. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|WHU
|MAN
|3
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|1
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|4
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
Conversation
