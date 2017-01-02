|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 John O'Shea
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Donald Love
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
10 Wahbi Khazri
Goals 0
|
12 Mika
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Josh Maja
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Emre Can
Goals 0
|
20 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 Lucas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
53 Ovie Ejaria
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stadium of Light
-
,
Match Commentary
|-
|Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SUN
|LIV
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Now
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
FULL-TIME: Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester Premier League champions Leicester go seven points clear of the relegation… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Swansea's search for Bob Bradley's successor inches closer... twitter.com/FCBayernEN/sta…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
After Olivier Giroud's stunning scorpion kick, here are Arsene Wenger's top five Arsenal goals:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
DONE DEAL: Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel signs for Turkish side Besiktas. twitter.com/BesiktasEnglis…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Liverpool target RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg LIVE: #TransferTalk - es.pn/2i1UJpr pic.twitter.com/sRlxeYfboq
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn't mince his words when responding to those who said he was too old to join Man United.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's not motivated by money after being linked with turning down a mega offer from China:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Wins for both Sydney teams today in #WBBL02 Thunder beat Heat: es.pn/2hJtcvb Sixers beat Strikers: es.pn/2hJqGFa
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
.@Marcotti has named his World XI for 2016. See who makes the cut: es.pn/2iVafU8 pic.twitter.com/uG8i6atvqE
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
What effect can the likes of Carlos Tevez and Oscar have on the AFC? WATCH: es.pn/2hEDutj pic.twitter.com/wtuoUawmA4
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Divock Origi backs Liverpool to be fine without their Mane man. Read: es.pn/2hIFu79 #LFC pic.twitter.com/9VZhRHeZnx
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Things to look forward to in 2017 (according to @iainmacintosh): 1. Wenger's last hurrah 2. A change @ Barca More… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
.@SteveNicol61 says the Premier League isn't just a two-horse race. WATCH: es.pn/2inXhRG pic.twitter.com/p4XwTnAeAB
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Today's transfer rumours - Forsberg ➡️ Liverpool Sanchez ➡️ Juventus Ghoulam ➡️ Chelsea #TransferTalk:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Who scored the better goal? WATCH: es.pn/2hEDARV pic.twitter.com/GOqdyRWSxq
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Divock Origi believes Liverpool are equipped to deal without Sadio Mane. es.pn/2iWRi7N pic.twitter.com/xWuIXIrVIq
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Brathwaite's blast, Bavuma's brilliance or the Brisbane thriller: what was your favourite moment of 2016? es.pn/2hIB68a
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Can Carlos Tevez and Oscar help lift Asian football? WATCH: es.pn/2iWBUrI
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
It's the first day of 2017, the perfect time to lay out resolutions for the new year. es.pn/2iUnwwf pic.twitter.com/0uMnkDRfXy
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Antonio Conte says Spurs will present the toughest test yet of Chelsea's record-equalling winning run in the Prem.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Chelsea and Real Betis have agreed to cut short the loan of attacking midfielder Charly Musonda.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
.@Marcotti , @Paul_Mariner & @SteveNicol61 pick the Team of the Weekend, led by Paul Pogba, Dele Alli & Harry Kane.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Olivier Giroud scored a scorpion kick that won't soon be forgotten in Arsenal's 2-0 win vs. Palace. Player ratings:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…