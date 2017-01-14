  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 12
    • Harry Kane Goal
  • 26
    • Gareth McAuley (OG)
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 54
    • On: James McClean | Off: Chris Brunt
  • 62
    • On: Hal Robson-Kanu | Off: Nacer Chadli
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT West Bromwich Albion WBA West Bromwich Albion Logo
Tottenham Hotspur TOT West Bromwich Albion WBA
Tottenham Hotspur
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Toby Alderweireld
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jan Vertonghen
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mousa Dembélé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Victor Wanyama
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Danny Rose
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane  12'
Goals 1
  • Shots 9
  • 5 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Christian Eriksen
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Michel Vorm
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Moussa Sissoko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Kieran Trippier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Georges-Kévin N'Koudou
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Harry Winks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: White Hart Lane
  • ,

Match Commentary

59' Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
59' Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58' Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.

Match Stats

TOT
WBA

Possession

72% 28%

Shots (on Goal)

17 (8)
2 (0)
TOT WBA
7 Fouls 8
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
8 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 7

Conversation

Now

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

This could be 6-0 already... Kane denied by West Brom keeper Ben Foster. Meanwhile Hugo Lloris in Spurs' goal... 💤💤💤

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

GOAL! Tottenham are 2-0 up now. Christian Eriksen via a deflection. This is one-way traffic so far.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

GOAL! Harry Kane gives Spurs the lead against West Brom. 12 minutes in and it's 1-0.