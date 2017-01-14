-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
12
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
26
-
Gareth McAuley (OG)
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
54
-
On: James McClean | Off: Chris Brunt
-
-
62
-
On: Hal Robson-Kanu | Off: Nacer Chadli
-
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 12'
Goals 1
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
13 Michel Vorm
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Harry Winks
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 7
|
Goals 0
|
23 Gareth McAuley OG26'
Goals 0
|
11 Chris Brunt
Goals 0
54' 14 James McClean
Goals 0
|
25 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Nacer Chadli
Goals 0
62' 4 Hal Robson-Kanu
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Boaz Myhill
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Sam Field
Goals 0
|
49 Kane Wilson
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: White Hart Lane
-
,
Match Commentary
|59'
|Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
|59'
|Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|58'
|Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|TOT
|WBA
|7
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|8
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|7
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Now
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Trouble was bound to resurface for Diego Costa at Chelsea. Seems it has. WATCH: es.pn/2iq5O3a pic.twitter.com/t0N4fPFIjX
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
HT. Spurs lead 2-0 over West Brom. And it's only going one way at this point. pic.twitter.com/owqX4nlHtF
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
When Morris' blast won a thriller for South Africa! es.pn/2iqDqkB #ESPNcricinfoAwards pic.twitter.com/7VZwzHofEN
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
This could be 6-0 already... Kane denied by West Brom keeper Ben Foster. Meanwhile Hugo Lloris in Spurs' goal... 💤💤💤
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
GOAL! Tottenham are 2-0 up now. Christian Eriksen via a deflection. This is one-way traffic so far.
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
GOAL! Harry Kane gives Spurs the lead against West Brom. 12 minutes in and it's 1-0.
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
This is a big year for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, according to @RobbieSavage8. Our exclusive interview:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
How familiar are you with the storied history between Liverpool and Man United? FC Quiz: es.pn/2jhrCSP pic.twitter.com/rcTwhEIgQ9
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Optimism but some very real injury concerns defined Dortmund's winter camp. Thomas Tuchel isn't worried ... yet.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Juventus to foil Real Madrid and Barcelona plans for Paulo Dybala. #TransferTalk es.pn/2jhcLYx pic.twitter.com/OzM92n1mQv
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Get all the latest team news and information for the next round of Premier League action right here! ➡️️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Las Palmas = one of six must-win games for Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Neymar & Co. If not, cue the crisis bells ..… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
He was booked by a decidedly unromantic referee for the heinous crime of proposing during a match. Did she say yes… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Paul #Pogba has said he thinks Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a "complete striker" and Neymar is "the future."… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Matthew Wade: "Batting with Maxi is always great, you don't have to do too much" es.pn/2iqpKCJ
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Sacking Jose Mourinho in 2015 cost Chelsea £8.3 million. £67m was spent on the early termination of the Adidas deal… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
"[Lionel] Messi is a genius, one of those players that appears every 50 or 100 years." -- Ronald Koeman:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
What do you get the £89 million man who has everything? How about his very own personalised emoji?… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
"[MLS] is really competitive. There's no easy place to go, there's no easy team to play." -- NYCFC's Patrick Vieira… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
4⃣0⃣ games unbeaten. Wow. Where does this Real Madrid team rank? es.pn/2jLniMs pic.twitter.com/2c7iLAOmOP
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
There won't be many more enticing rounds of games during the Liga MX 2017 Clausura than this slate. DON'T MISS IT… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…