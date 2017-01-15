-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
27
-
James Milner Penalty - Scored
-
-
31
-
Dejan Lovren Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Wayne Rooney | Off: Anthony Martial
-
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 10 Wayne Rooney
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Daley Blind
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
6 Dejan Lovren 31'
Goals 0
|
7 James Milner 27'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Emre Can
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
20 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joseph Gomez
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
53 Ovie Ejaria
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|Substitution, Manchester United. Wayne Rooney replaces Michael Carrick.
|45'
|First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Liverpool 1.
|43'
|Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|LIV
|9
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|5
|0
|Saves
|2
