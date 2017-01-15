  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 27
    • James Milner Penalty - Scored
  • 31
    • Dejan Lovren Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Wayne Rooney | Off: Anthony Martial
Manchester United Logo Manchester United MAN Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo

Game Highlights

Prem: Another huge stop by Mignolet

Prem: Another huge stop by Mignolet
play0:26

Prem: Mignolet's commanding save

Prem: Mignolet's commanding save
play0:22

Prem: Milner converts penalty

Prem: Milner converts penalty
play0:58

Prem: Pogba's chance goes wide

Prem: Pogba's chance goes wide
play0:31
Manchester United MAN Liverpool LIV
Manchester United
No. Name
1 David De Gea
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Marcos Rojo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Phil Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Matteo Darmian
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Antonio Valencia
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Michael Carrick
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Paul Pogba
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ander Herrera
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Anthony Martial
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 10  Wayne Rooney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
27 Marouane Fellaini
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Juan Mata
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Chris Smalling
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Sergio Romero
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Daley Blind
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Marcus Rashford
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,

Match Commentary

45' Substitution, Manchester United. Wayne Rooney replaces Michael Carrick.
45' First Half ends, Manchester United 0, Liverpool 1.
43' Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

MAN
LIV

Possession

52% 48%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (2)
5 (1)
MAN LIV
9 Fouls 8
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 5
0 Saves 2

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

Now

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

GOAL, Liverpool! James Milner converts from the spot after a Paul Pogba handball! Man United 0-1 Liverpool

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

So close! Henrikh Mkhitaryan sets up Paul Pogba but he sends his shot just wide! Still 0-0.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Ademola Lookman scores on his debut in injury time! Everton 4-0 Manchester City

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Game over! Tom Davies gets Everton's third! Everton 3-0 Manchester City

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Liverpool have withdrawn Joel Matip from the squad for Sunday's trip to Man United due to an eligibility issue. es.pn/2iungTW

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

A perfect start to the second half for Everton! Kevin Mirallas doubles the lead! Everton 2-0 Man City