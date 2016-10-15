Ranieri: Leicester up for the fight

Ranieri: Leicester up for the fight
play1:22

Extra Time: Tactical changes for Chelsea?

Extra Time: Tactical changes for Chelsea?
play3:52

Conte: Terry important to Chelsea

Conte: Terry important to Chelsea
play1:58

Trouble brewing with Costa at Chelsea?

Trouble brewing with Costa at Chelsea?
play4:51
17h PA Sport

Leicester City v Chelsea: Preview

Top Scorers

  • Leicester City LEI
    • Islam Slimani Forward
      Matches: 13
      Goals: 5
    • Jamie Vardy Forward
      Matches: 17
      Goals: 5
    • Riyad Mahrez Forward
      Matches: 20
      Goals: 3
  • Chelsea CHE
    • Diego Costa Forward
      Matches: 19
      Goals: 14
    • Eden Hazard Midfielder
      Matches: 19
      Goals: 9
    • Willian Midfielder
      Matches: 16
      Goals: 5

Most Assists

  • Leicester City LEI
    • Islam Slimani Forward
      Matches: 13
      Assists: 3
    • Jamie Vardy Forward
      Matches: 17
      Assists: 2
    • Riyad Mahrez Forward
      Matches: 20
      Assists: 2
  • Chelsea CHE
    • Nemanja Matic Midfielder
      Matches: 19
      Assists: 6
    • Diego Costa Forward
      Matches: 19
      Assists: 5
    • Pedro Forward
      Matches: 17
      Assists: 5

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Chelsea CHE 3-0 Leicester City LEI 15 Oct, 2016 English Premier League
Leicester City LEI 2-4 Chelsea CHE 20 Sep, 2016 EFL Cup
Chelsea CHE 1-1 Leicester City LEI 15 May, 2016 English Premier League
Leicester City LEI 2-1 Chelsea CHE 14 Dec, 2015 English Premier League
Leicester City LEI 1-3 Chelsea CHE 29 Apr, 2015 English Premier League

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • LEI 13th 24
    • 42 CHE 4th

  • Goals Conceded

    • LEI Tied-11th 31
    • 15 CHE 2nd

  • Goal Difference

    • LEI Tied-11th -7
    • 27 CHE 2nd

  • Assists

    • LEI 12th 15
    • 31 CHE 3rd

Game Information

  • VENUE: King Power Stadium
  • ,

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 20 +27 49
2 Tottenham Hotspur 21 +29 45
3 Liverpool 20 +25 44
4 Manchester City 20 +19 42
5 Arsenal 20 +22 41
6 Manchester United 20 +12 39
7 Everton 20 +5 30
8 West Bromwich Albion 21 0 29
9 AFC Bournemouth 20 -5 25
10 Southampton 20 -6 24
11 Stoke City 20 -8 24
12 Burnley 20 -9 23
13 West Ham United 20 -12 22
14 Watford 20 -13 22
15 Leicester City 20 -7 21
16 Middlesbrough 20 -5 19
17 Crystal Palace 20 -7 16
18 Sunderland 20 -18 15
19 Swansea City 20 -22 15
20 Hull City 20 -27 13

Premier League News