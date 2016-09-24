Guardiola highlights Aguero importance
Clement confident Swansea can survive
Last Time They Met: Swansea 1-3 Man City
Tom Brady or Man City, who'll score more?
Is Aguero's place at City under threat?
Guardiola highlights Aguero importance
Clement confident Swansea can survive
Last Time They Met: Swansea 1-3 Man City
Tom Brady or Man City, who'll score more?
Is Aguero's place at City under threat?
|No.
|Name
|
24 John Stones
|
22 Gaël Clichy
|
25 Fernandinho
|
42 Yaya Touré
|
21 David Silva
|
19 Leroy Sané
|Substitutes
|
15 Jesús Navas
|
18 Fabian Delph
|
6 Fernando
|No.
|Name
|
24 Jack Cork
|Substitutes
|
12 Nathan Dyer
|
10 Borja Bastón
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Swansea City SWA
|1-3
|Manchester City MNC
|24 Sep, 2016
|English Premier League
|Swansea City SWA
|1-2
|Manchester City MNC
|21 Sep, 2016
|EFL Cup
|Swansea City SWA
|1-1
|Manchester City MNC
|15 May, 2016
|English Premier League
|Manchester City MNC
|2-1
|Swansea City SWA
|12 Dec, 2015
|English Premier League
|Swansea City SWA
|2-4
|Manchester City MNC
|17 May, 2015
|English Premier League
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|24
|+34
|59
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|24
|+30
|50
|3
|Arsenal
|24
|+24
|47
|4
|Liverpool
|24
|+22
|46
|5
|Manchester City
|23
|+19
|46
|6
|Manchester United
|23
|+12
|42
|7
|Everton
|24
|+13
|40
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|24
|+3
|36
|9
|West Ham United
|24
|-9
|31
|10
|Watford
|24
|-11
|30
|11
|Stoke City
|24
|-7
|29
|12
|Burnley
|24
|-9
|29
|13
|Southampton
|24
|-7
|27
|14
|AFC Bournemouth
|24
|-12
|26
|15
|Middlesbrough
|24
|-8
|21
|16
|Leicester City
|23
|-14
|21
|17
|Swansea City
|23
|-24
|21
|18
|Hull City
|24
|-25
|20
|19
|Crystal Palace
|24
|-13
|19
|20
|Sunderland
|24
|-18
|19
M'Baye Niang enjoyed a dream home debut by scoring and assisting in Watford's 2-1 win over Burnley.
There aren't many certainties in life but Stoke losing against Tony Pulis is one of them.
Manolo Gabbiadini's debut goal gave Southampton hope but they failed to build on it and ended a nightmare week with a 3-1 home defeat to West Ham.
If Sunderland can maintain the level they showed in their incredible 4-0 win at Crystal Palace then they should be able to beat the drop.
Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard described his goal against Arsenal as "special" and "one of the best" he has scored.
Few Crystal Palace players escaped Saturday's damaging 4-0 defeat to Sunderland with any credit as Sam Allardyce's problems mounted.