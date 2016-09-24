Guardiola highlights Aguero importance

Guardiola highlights Aguero importance
Clement confident Swansea can survive

Last Time They Met: Swansea 1-3 Man City

Tom Brady or Man City, who'll score more?

Is Aguero's place at City under threat?

11h PA Sport

Manchester City v Swansea City: Preview

Manchester City MNC Swansea City SWA
Manchester City
No. Name
  13 Willy Caballero
  11 Aleksandar Kolarov
  24 John Stones
  22 Gaël Clichy
  25 Fernandinho
  42 Yaya Touré
  21 David Silva
  17 Kevin De Bruyne
  33 Gabriel Jesus
  19 Leroy Sané
  7 Raheem Sterling
Substitutes
  15 Jesús Navas
  10 Sergio Agüero
  5 Pablo Zabaleta
  4 Vincent Kompany
  1 Claudio Bravo
  18 Fabian Delph
  6 Fernando

Top Scorers

  • Manchester City MNC
    • Sergio Agüero Forward
      Matches: 17
      Goals: 11
    • Raheem Sterling Midfielder
      Matches: 21
      Goals: 5
    • Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder
      Matches: 22
      Goals: 4
  • Swansea City SWA
    • Fernando Llorente Forward
      Matches: 20
      Goals: 8
    • Gylfi Sigurdsson Midfielder
      Matches: 23
      Goals: 7
    • Leroy Fer Midfielder
      Matches: 19
      Goals: 6

Most Assists

  • Manchester City MNC
    • Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder
      Matches: 22
      Assists: 9
    • Raheem Sterling Midfielder
      Matches: 21
      Assists: 5
    • David Silva Midfielder
      Matches: 21
      Assists: 4
  • Swansea City SWA
    • Gylfi Sigurdsson Midfielder
      Matches: 23
      Assists: 7
    • Modou Barrow Forward
      Matches: 18
      Assists: 2
    • Leroy Fer Midfielder
      Matches: 19
      Assists: 1

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Swansea City SWA 1-3 Manchester City MNC 24 Sep, 2016 English Premier League
Swansea City SWA 1-2 Manchester City MNC 21 Sep, 2016 EFL Cup
Swansea City SWA 1-1 Manchester City MNC 15 May, 2016 English Premier League
Manchester City MNC 2-1 Swansea City SWA 12 Dec, 2015 English Premier League
Swansea City SWA 2-4 Manchester City MNC 17 May, 2015 English Premier League

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • MNC 4th 47
    • 28 SWA 14th

  • Goals Conceded

    • MNC Tied-6th 28
    • 52 SWA 20th

  • Goal Difference

    • MNC 5th 19
    • -24 SWA 19th

  • Assists

    • MNC 4th 30
    • 16 SWA 13th

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,

Conversation

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 24 +34 59
2 Tottenham Hotspur 24 +30 50
3 Arsenal 24 +24 47
4 Liverpool 24 +22 46
5 Manchester City 23 +19 46
6 Manchester United 23 +12 42
7 Everton 24 +13 40
8 West Bromwich Albion 24 +3 36
9 West Ham United 24 -9 31
10 Watford 24 -11 30
11 Stoke City 24 -7 29
12 Burnley 24 -9 29
13 Southampton 24 -7 27
14 AFC Bournemouth 24 -12 26
15 Middlesbrough 24 -8 21
16 Leicester City 23 -14 21
17 Swansea City 23 -24 21
18 Hull City 24 -25 20
19 Crystal Palace 24 -13 19
20 Sunderland 24 -18 19

