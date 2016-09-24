M'Baye Niang enjoys dream home debut as Watford edge past Burnley M'Baye Niang enjoyed a dream home debut by scoring and assisting in Watford's 2-1 win over Burnley.

Tony Pulis haunts Stoke once more as Berahino endures tough Baggies return There aren't many certainties in life but Stoke losing against Tony Pulis is one of them.

Southampton finish bad week with 100th Premier League home defeat Manolo Gabbiadini's debut goal gave Southampton hope but they failed to build on it and ended a nightmare week with a 3-1 home defeat to West Ham.

Lamine Kone, Jermain Defoe and Didier Ndong brilliant in Sunderland win If Sunderland can maintain the level they showed in their incredible 4-0 win at Crystal Palace then they should be able to beat the drop.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard: Arsenal goal 'one of the best' I've scored Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard described his goal against Arsenal as "special" and "one of the best" he has scored.