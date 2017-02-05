  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 5
    • Danny Drinkwater Yellow Card
  • 28
    • Juan Mata Yellow Card
  • 40
    • Christian Fuchs Yellow Card
  • 42
    • Henrikh Mkhitaryan Goal
  • 44
    • Zlatan Ibrahimovic Goal
Leicester City Logo Leicester City LEI Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo

Game Highlights

Prem: Mkhitaryan puts United ahead

Prem: Mkhitaryan puts United ahead
play0:49

Prem: Schmeichel denies Rashford

Prem: Schmeichel denies Rashford
play0:24

Prem: Rashford chance goes high

Prem: Rashford chance goes high
play0:26
Leicester City LEI Manchester United MAN
Leicester City
No. Name
1 Kasper Schmeichel
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Robert Huth
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Wes Morgan
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Christian Fuchs  40'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Danny Simpson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Shinji Okazaki
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Wilfred Ndidi
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Danny Drinkwater  5'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jamie Vardy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Ahmed Musa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
29 Yohan Benalouane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Andy King
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ron-Robert Zieler
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marc Albrighton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Demarai Gray
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Bartosz Kapustka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: King Power Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

45' Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United).
45' Christian Fuchs (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45' Attempt saved. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Shinji Okazaki.

Match Stats

LEI
MAN

Possession

32% 68%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (1)
8 (5)
LEI MAN
5 Fouls 8
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 2
3 Saves 1

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

Now

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

GOAL! NEVERMIND THEN! Gabriel Jesus seizes on Lukasz Fabianski's error to tap in from close range. Man City 2-1 Swansea!

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

ALMOST 2-0 TO MAN CITY! Leroy Sane's low cross hits the bottom of the post. Still Man City 1-0 Swansea.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

GOAL! Gabriel Jesus scores to make it 1-0 to Manchester City against Swansea.