-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
5
-
Danny Drinkwater Yellow Card
-
-
28
-
Juan Mata Yellow Card
-
-
40
-
Christian Fuchs Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
Henrikh Mkhitaryan Goal
-
-
44
-
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Goal
-
Game Highlights
Prem: Mkhitaryan puts United ahead
Prem: Schmeichel denies Rashford
Prem: Rashford chance goes high
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Christian Fuchs 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Danny Drinkwater 5'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
10 Andy King
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Demarai Gray
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Juan Mata 28'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 44'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 42'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
18 Ashley Young
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Daley Blind
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: King Power Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United).
|45'
|Christian Fuchs (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|45'
|Attempt saved. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Shinji Okazaki.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LEI
|MAN
|5
|Fouls
|8
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|1
Sponsored Headlines
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Now
ESPN Scrum.com @espnscrum
Leigh Halfpenny named Man of the Match for his 18-point haul against Italy es.pn/2lc5Xcl
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
No Wayne Rooney for Man United as they face Leicester. Will they still get the win without him? TEAM NEWS: es.pn/2kfAKaA
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
WATCH (U.S.): Gabriel Jesus starts instead of Sergio Aguero, scores both Man City goals in a 2-1 win. Well done!… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
"He is football's version of Zoolander." 32 reasons to love, or hate, Cristiano Ronaldo on his 32nd birthday:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Two goals from Gabriel Jesus, 19, led Man City to a 2-1 victory vs. Swansea. This kid's good. City move up to third… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
FULL TIME: Man City 2-1 Swansea Two goals from Gabriel Jesus, three big points for Pep Guardiola. They move up to… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
GOAL! NEVERMIND THEN! Gabriel Jesus seizes on Lukasz Fabianski's error to tap in from close range. Man City 2-1 Swansea!
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Pep Guardiola isn't happy because Swansea pulled level via Gylfi Sigurdsson. WATCH (U.S.): es.pn/2kH0nkZ pic.twitter.com/c4QKMolzJj
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
GOAL, SWANSEA!!! Gylfi Sigurdsson fires home from the edge of the area. 1-1 now at Man City! #WhatAFinish
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
As reported, no Luke Shaw (dropped) and no Wayne Rooney (illness) in Jose Mourinho's matchday squad to face the Fox… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
ALMOST 2-0 TO MAN CITY! Leroy Sane's low cross hits the bottom of the post. Still Man City 1-0 Swansea.
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
HALF-TIME: Manchester City 1-0 Swansea. Gabriel Jesus on target for Pep Guardiola's side. pic.twitter.com/V8R4Nhzh61
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
WATCH: Gabriel Jesus puts Manchester City ahead vs. Swansea (U.S. only) - es.pn/2l7gn0B pic.twitter.com/IopB3b9PTU
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
GOAL! Gabriel Jesus scores to make it 1-0 to Manchester City against Swansea.
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
31 looked good on Cristiano Ronaldo. Will 32 be even better? Happy birthday to the Real Madrid and Portugal star! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/6a0RBhLCi4
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
"This is not Germany" Jose Mourinho says buying to "kill" rivals is finished in the Premier League:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
ICYMI: Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid has been postponed - es.pn/2kfaKfe pic.twitter.com/vRoplf2fPD
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Today's transfer rumours - Sergio Aguero ➡️ Chelsea Alexis Sanchez ➡️ Atleti Antonio Conte ➡️ Inter #TransferTalk… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
"Lukaku ran the visitors ragged en route to becoming the new top scorer in the division." Everton Player Ratings:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Why Juventus versus Inter will be the perfect advertisement for Italian football: es.pn/2jO0rQQ pic.twitter.com/kdJQwIfMOy
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
"I think the first goal was 100 percent a foul." Is Arsene Wenger right? Read: es.pn/2jQ5wDn #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/Z8gZt5oqy6
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Mourinho: "Do you think I can go to Tottenham and bring two Tottenham players to kill Tottenham? I cannot." Read:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…