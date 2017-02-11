-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
32
-
Juan Mata Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Daryl Janmaat | Off: Miguel Britos
-
-
60
-
Anthony Martial Goal
-
Game Highlights
Prem: Mata finishes great United build-up
Prem: Gomes denies Pogba's big chance
Prem: Zlatan skies his volley
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Daley Blind
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Anthony Martial 60'
Goals 1
|
8 Juan Mata 32'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
10 Wayne Rooney
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 22 Daryl Janmaat
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 M'baye Niang
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 José Holebas
Goals 0
|
20 Mauro Zárate
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|62'
|Sebastian Prödl (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|62'
|Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United).
|60'
|Goal! Manchester United 2, Watford 0. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|WAT
|4
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|5
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|2
|Saves
|6
