  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 16
    • Sadio Mané Goal
  • 18
    • Sadio Mané Goal
  • 28
    • Son Heung-Min Yellow Card
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo

Game Highlights

Prem: Eriksen close to burying free kick

Prem: Eriksen close to burying free kick
play0:22

Prem: Mignolet denies Son's chance

Prem: Mignolet denies Son's chance
play0:16

Prem: Mane quickly doubles up

Prem: Mane quickly doubles up
play0:57

Prem: Mane opens up the scoring

Prem: Mane opens up the scoring
play0:55
Liverpool LIV Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Liverpool
No. Name
22 Simon Mignolet
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Lucas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 James Milner
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Nathaniel Clyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jordan Henderson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Georginio Wijnaldum
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Philippe Coutinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Sadio Mané  16' 18'
Goals 2
  • Shots 4
  • 4 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
17 Ragnar Klavan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Daniel Sturridge
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Emre Can
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Loris Karius
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Alberto Moreno
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,

Match Commentary

38' Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38' Foul by Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur).
35' Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

LIV
TOT

Possession

55% 45%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (7)
4 (1)
LIV TOT
5 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
5 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 5

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

Now

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Sadio Mané scores after a wonderful pass from Georginio Wijnaldum! Liverpool 1-0 Spurs

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Sofiane Feghouli levels it for West Ham while Joe Allen breaks the deadlock for Stoke. West Ham 1-1 West Brom Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Anthony Martial doubles the lead with a lovely finish! Man United 2-0 Watford

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Neymar doubles Barcelona's lead! Two goals in three minutes for Barca!

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Juan Mata converts Anthony Martial's cross! Manchester United 1-0 Watford

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Nacer Chadli slots home for the lead! West Ham 0-1 West Brom