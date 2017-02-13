-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
10
-
Yaya Touré Yellow Card
-
-
15
-
On: Sergio Agüero | Off: Gabriel Jesus
-
-
22
-
On: Tyrone Mings | Off: Simon Francis
-
-
26
-
Ryan Fraser Yellow Card
-
-
29
-
Raheem Sterling Goal
-
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
22' 26 Tyrone Mings
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Adam Smith
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Joshua King
Goals 0
|
24 Ryan Fraser 26'
Goals 0
|
33 Jordon Ibe
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ryan Allsop
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Brad Smith
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 John Stones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
42 Yaya Touré 10'
Goals 0
|
21 David Silva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
15' 10 Sergio Agüero
Goals 0
|
19 Leroy Sané
Goals 0
|
7 Raheem Sterling 29'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
18 Fabian Delph
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Fernando
Goals 0
|
9 Nolito
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Goldsands Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|35'
|Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|35'
|Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City).
|33'
|Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BOU
|MNC
|4
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|0
