-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
7
-
On: Wayne Routledge | Off: Nathan Dyer
-
-
26
-
Leroy Fer Yellow Card
-
-
36
-
Robert Huth Yellow Card
-
-
36
-
Alfie Mawson Goal
-
-
40
-
Jack Cork Yellow Card
-
-
45+2
-
Martin Olsson Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Islam Slimani | Off: Marc Albrighton
-
-
45
-
On: Ben Chilwell | Off: Christian Fuchs
-
-
57
-
Ben Chilwell Yellow Card
-
Game Highlights
SWA VS LEI
Prem: Sigurdsson tests Schmeichel
Prem: Olsson doubles Swansea's lead
Prem: Mawson volleys home for Swansea
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Alfie Mawson 36'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
16 Martin Olsson 45'+2'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
24 Jack Cork 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Leroy Fer 26'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Nathan Dyer
Goals 0
7' 15 Wayne Routledge
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Angel Rangel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
6 Robert Huth 36'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 3 Ben Chilwell 57'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 19 Islam Slimani
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Demarai Gray
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
10 Andy King
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Liberty Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|64'
|Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
|64'
|Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
|63'
|Attempt saved. Islam Slimani (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a through ball.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SWA
|LEI
|5
|Fouls
|9
|2
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|2
Sponsored Headlines
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Now
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "My team is PSG." es.pn/2kkTbqO pic.twitter.com/WtpRk8dkMr
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
5-1 9-2 9-3 27-4 47-5 52-6 53-7 59-8 59-9 59 all out! Lahore Qalandars' innings finished quickly es.pn/2lEPHS7 #PSL2017
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
HT: Swansea 2-0 Leicester Martin Olsson adds to Alfie Mawson's sweet volley to double the hosts' lead on the stroke of halftime.
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Alfie Mawson opens the scoring for the Swans! Swansea 1-0 Leicester
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Brendon McCullum holes out in the deep off left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar He's dismissed for a duck es.pn/2lEPHS7 #PSL2017
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Chelsea pegged back by Burnley, but still sit pretty in the Premier League. es.pn/2lEMIZO pic.twitter.com/efouhXjeAN
ESPN Scrum.com @espnscrum
Blow for Scotland? Greig Laidlaw hobbling and is replaced by Ali Price. 25' France 6-5 Scotland #FRAvSCO… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN Scrum.com @espnscrum
Camille Lopez kicks France back in front in Paris. Brilliant opening. 22' France 6-5 Scotland #FRAvSCO #6Nations… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
FT: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea Antonio Conte & Co. forced to settle for a draw as their lead atop the #PL table stays at… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN Scrum.com @espnscrum
TRY Stuart Hogg goes around Serin to score in the corner. 17' France 3-5 Scotland #FRAvSCO #6Nations… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN Scrum.com @espnscrum
Camille Lopez opens the scoring with a penalty. 7' France 3-0 Scotland #FRAvSCO #6Nations espn.co.uk/rugby/commenta… pic.twitter.com/alxdyf35Ju
ESPN Scrum.com @espnscrum
Can Scotland replicate Gregor Townsend's side's feat of 1999& beat France? Follow live on ESPN. #FRAvSCO #6Nations… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
HT: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea Robbie Brady's stunning free-kick has the Clarets level with the Premier League leaders. pic.twitter.com/QRdrPELGuu
ESPN Scrum.com @espnscrum
Exeter's Jonny Hill sent-off for connecting with Ashley Johnson's head at the ruck. Exeter Chiefs 28-28 Wasps… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Take a bow, Robbie Brady. 👏👏👏 WATCH: es.pn/2l7W8z7 (U.S. only) pic.twitter.com/0dfU0ZF8fp
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
What. A. Strike, Robert Brady! His curling free kick brings Burnley level! Burnley 1-1 Chelsea
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Pedro finishes off a wonderful counterattack to give the Blues an early lead! Burnley 0-1 Chelsea
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Brazil under-20's limited attack proved fatal to their hopes of playing in May's World Cup, @Tim_Vickery writes:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Chelsea keep faith with side that beat Arsenal for Burnley test: es.pn/2kyOTxg pic.twitter.com/wsvgRDkHSH
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Is this kind of behaviour something Antonio Conte should be ashamed of? The Chelsea boss says sometimes he is.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Leicester have a Champions League tie looming, but they cannot be distracted amid the relegation battle:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Some think the title race is over, but a trip to Burnley is not without pitfalls for champions elect Chelsea:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
After criticising him, Rio Ferdinand acknowledges Paul Pogba playing in a much-different era than he did.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN Scrum.com @espnscrum
Eddie Jones says England have run out of "get-out-of-jail cards". es.pn/2lEbbyC pic.twitter.com/FKoU2prr9d