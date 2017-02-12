  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 7
    • On: Wayne Routledge | Off: Nathan Dyer
  • 26
    • Leroy Fer Yellow Card
  • 36
    • Robert Huth Yellow Card
  • 36
    • Alfie Mawson Goal
  • 40
    • Jack Cork Yellow Card
  • 45+2
    • Martin Olsson Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Islam Slimani | Off: Marc Albrighton
  • 45
    • On: Ben Chilwell | Off: Christian Fuchs
  • 57
    • Ben Chilwell Yellow Card
Swansea City SWA Leicester City LEI
Swansea City
No. Name
1 Lukasz Fabianski
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Alfie Mawson  36'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Federico Fernández
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Martin Olsson  45'+2'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Kyle Naughton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Jack Cork  40'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
42 Thomas Carroll
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Leroy Fer  26'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Fernando Llorente
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Gylfi Sigurdsson
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Nathan Dyer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7' 15  Wayne Routledge
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
22 Angel Rangel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Jordan Ayew
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Luciano Narsingh
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Kristoffer Nordfeldt
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Jordi Amat
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Stephen Kingsley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Liberty Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

64' Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
64' Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
63' Attempt saved. Islam Slimani (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a through ball.

Match Stats

SWA
LEI

Possession

52% 48%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (4)
7 (1)
SWA LEI
5 Fouls 9
2 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
5 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 2

Conversation

