|No.
|Name
|
33 Petr Cech
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Mesut Özil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|
14 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 David Ospina
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Oumar Niasse
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Josh Tymon
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|-
|Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|HUL
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Sponsored Headlines
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Now
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Mourinho says his "friends" at Real Madrid wouldn't steal David De Gea. Really? es.pn/2kZfPJW pic.twitter.com/GTUSrjfV97
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Hector Bellerin passed fit to start for Arsenal against Hull, while Kieran Gibbs replaces Nacho Monreal: es.pn/2lzIUIG
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
FC TV's Steve Nicol talks about what makes Dele Alli special. WATCH: es.pn/2l3DU1M pic.twitter.com/UQD8zZUcg8
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Liverpool set to trigger Inaki Williams' €50m release clause. #TransferTalk es.pn/2lzfhqy pic.twitter.com/2xm9XbQJx2
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Internal tension - good and bad - key to Antonio Conte's Chelsea tactics. es.pn/2lzcHkB pic.twitter.com/c5WjFjloxU
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Hebei China Fortune made waves with their spending but are they ready to become a Chinese Super League contender?… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
ESPN FC Podcast: Last-16 preview as the Champions League is finally set to return! LISTEN: es.pn/2lAa3Mk pic.twitter.com/jBW0GfUI6f
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Roma's Radja Nainggolan not mincing words: "I'm telling you that I hate Juve." es.pn/2lyRvLs pic.twitter.com/a3iv8vkPfQ
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
In their final tune-up before Tuesday's Champions League clash with Barca, Edinson Cavani and PSG routed Bordeaux.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
The FC crew debate who scored the better goal in January: Andy Carroll or Olivier Giroud. WATCH (U.S. only): es.pn/2l2Tv1K
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Arsene Wenger refuses to lay the blame for Arsenal's poor results at the feet of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Jose Mourinho does not expect his "friends'' at Real Madrid to steal David De Gea amid talk of a summer move.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Alaves spent a decade in the lower leagues before returning to La Liga. Their fairytale doesn't end there. @sidlowe… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
ICYMI: Andy Carroll's ✂️ kick beat out Olivier Giroud's 🦂 kick for the Premier League's Goal of the Month. es.pn/2kWc2wN
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Pumas look to get an attention-grabbing win at Monterrey, while Tigres seek momentum. Liga MX W2W4 ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Look out, LeBron 👀! Sergio Ramos is coming for you. 🏀 #TheSweeper: es.pn/2kR7rtq pic.twitter.com/hwaGJY5M9E
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Jonathan Spector on his move Stateside: "The opportunity to come to Orlando was too great to pass up."… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Liverpool's season is on a knife-edge after a run of just one win in 10 games. Can they recover?… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
The ESPN FC crew previews Liverpool-Tottenham, and Madrid's & Barcelona's upcoming Champions League matches tonight at 6 ET on ESPNEWS! 📺
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Ian Wright says Arsene Wenger has indicated he is "coming to the end" of his 21-year stint as Arsenal manager.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Make that 25 for Edinson Cavani, whose brace leads PSG to a 3-0 win over Bordeaux. 🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Leo Messi and Barcelona are out for revenge against the "revelation" of the 2016-17 La Liga campaign.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
With 14 games to go, the bottom six #PL clubs are separated by two points. Which three will go down? #FCdebate ➡️… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Have a question for @AleMorenoESPN, @SteveNicol61 and @CBurleyESPN? Use #FCExtraTime!
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Manchester City's late win vs. Swansea recalls traits of title-winning season of 2011-12. es.pn/2kQKfvp pic.twitter.com/yg2Hy0mkTO