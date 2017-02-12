-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
7
-
Pedro Goal
-
-
24
-
Robbie Brady Goal - Free-kick
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Stephen Ward
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Joey Barton
Goals 0
|
12 Robbie Brady 24'
Goals 1
|
21 George Boyd
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
30 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Victor Moses
Goals 0
|
19 Diego Costa
Goals 0
|
10 Eden Hazard
Goals 0
|
11 Pedro 7'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Willian
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Turf Moor
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|First Half ends, Burnley 1, Chelsea 1.
|44'
|Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
|44'
|Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BUR
|CHE
|6
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
