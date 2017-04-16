-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
45+1
-
Chris Brunt Yellow Card
-
-
45+1
-
Roberto Firmino Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
49
-
Hal Robson-Kanu Yellow Card
-
-
61
-
On: James Morrison | Off: Nacer Chadli
-
-
64
-
On: Salomón Rondón | Off: Hal Robson-Kanu
-
-
64
-
On: James McClean | Off: Claudio Yacob
-
-
66
-
Jonny Evans Yellow Card
-
-
72
-
Lucas Yellow Card
-
Game Highlights
Liverpool's Milner volleys over the bar
Firmino heads Liverpool in front
Liverpool's Firmino drags a low shot wide
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Jonny Evans 66'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Chris Brunt 45'+1'
Goals 0
|
25 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 14 James McClean
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Hal Robson-Kanu 49'
Goals 0
64' 9 Salomón Rondón
Goals 0
|
22 Nacer Chadli
Goals 0
61' 7 James Morrison
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Boaz Myhill
Saves 0
|
12 Marc Wilson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Sam Field
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Lucas 72'
Goals 0
|
23 Emre Can
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Roberto Firmino 45'+1'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joseph Gomez
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Marko Grujic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
58 Ben Woodburn
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: The Hawthorns
-
,
Match Commentary
|79'
|Attempt missed. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
|78'
|Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
|77'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Salomón Rondón.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|WBA
|LIV
|15
|Fouls
|8
|3
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|5
|Offsides
|2
|2
|Corner Kicks
|4
|1
|Saves
|1
