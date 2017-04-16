  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 45+1
    • Chris Brunt Yellow Card
  • 45+1
    • Roberto Firmino Goal - Header
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 49
    • Hal Robson-Kanu Yellow Card
  • 61
    • On: James Morrison | Off: Nacer Chadli
  • 64
    • On: Salomón Rondón | Off: Hal Robson-Kanu
  • 64
    • On: James McClean | Off: Claudio Yacob
  • 66
    • Jonny Evans Yellow Card
  • 72
    • Lucas Yellow Card
West Bromwich Albion Logo West Bromwich Albion WBA Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo

Game Highlights

Liverpool's Milner volleys over the bar

Liverpool's Milner volleys over the bar
Firmino heads Liverpool in front

Firmino heads Liverpool in front
Liverpool's Firmino drags a low shot wide

Liverpool's Firmino drags a low shot wide
West Bromwich Albion WBA Liverpool LIV
West Bromwich Albion
No. Name
1 Ben Foster
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Jonny Evans  66'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Gareth McAuley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Chris Brunt  45'+1'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Claudio Yacob
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 14  James McClean
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Darren Fletcher
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Jake Livermore
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Hal Robson-Kanu  49'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 3
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 9  Salomón Rondón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Nacer Chadli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
61' 7  James Morrison
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Matthew Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Boaz Myhill
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Marc Wilson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Allan Nyom
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Sam Field
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: The Hawthorns
  • ,

Match Commentary

79' Attempt missed. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
78' Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
77' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Salomón Rondón.

Match Stats

WBA
LIV

Possession

32% 68%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (1)
13 (2)
WBA LIV
15 Fouls 8
3 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
5 Offsides 2
2 Corner Kicks 4
1 Saves 1



