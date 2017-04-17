-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
4
-
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Yellow Card
-
-
7
-
Grant Leadbitter Yellow Card
-
-
17
-
On: George Friend | Off: Fabio
-
-
42
-
Alexis Sánchez Goal - Free-kick
-
-
43
-
Gabriel Paulista Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Arsenal 1.
-
-
50
-
Álvaro Negredo Goal
-
WATCH: Alexis' world-class free kick puts Arsenal ahead
Should Arsenal have had a penalty?
|No.
|Name
|
12 Brad Guzan
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Fabio
Goals 0
17' 3 George Friend
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Grant Leadbitter 7'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Álvaro Negredo 50'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
29 Rudy Gestede
Goals 0
|
5 Bernardo
Goals 0
|
34 Adam Forshaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
33 Petr Cech
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
5 Gabriel Paulista 43'
Goals 0
|
29 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 4'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Alexis Sánchez 42'
Goals 1
|
11 Mesut Özil
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
14 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
-
VENUE: Riverside Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|50'
|Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Arsenal 1. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a fast break.
|49'
|Foul by Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough).
|49'
|Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MID
|ARS
|7
|Fouls
|11
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|0
