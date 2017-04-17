  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 4
    • Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Yellow Card
  • 7
    • Grant Leadbitter Yellow Card
  • 17
    • On: George Friend | Off: Fabio
  • 42
    • Alexis Sánchez Goal - Free-kick
  • 43
    • Gabriel Paulista Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Arsenal 1.
  • 50
    • Álvaro Negredo Goal
Middlesbrough Logo Middlesbrough MID Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo

Game Highlights

WATCH: Alexis' world-class free kick puts Arsenal ahead

WATCH: Alexis' world-class free kick puts Arsenal ahead
play0:49

Should Arsenal have had a penalty?

Should Arsenal have had a penalty?
play0:44
Middlesbrough MID Arsenal ARS
Middlesbrough
No. Name
12 Brad Guzan
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Ben Gibson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Daniel Ayala
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Fabio
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17' 3  George Friend
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Antonio Barragán
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Marten de Roon
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Grant Leadbitter  7'
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Adam Clayton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Álvaro Negredo  50'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Gastón Ramírez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Stewart Downing
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
1 Dimitrios Konstantopoulos
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Rudy Gestede
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Bernardo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Adam Forshaw
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Patrick Bamford
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Riverside Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

50' Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Arsenal 1. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a fast break.
49' Foul by Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough).
49' Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

MID
ARS

Possession

33% 67%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (1)
3 (2)
MID ARS
7 Fouls 11
1 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 0

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

Now

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring with a stunning free kick. But what was Brad Guzan doing... WATCH: es.pn/2oGjPQE (U.S. only)

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

GOAL, Arsenal! Alexis Sanchez with a stunning free kick! Middlesbrough 0-1 Arsenal