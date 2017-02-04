Marseille striker Bafetimbi Gomis ruled out for up to six weeks with injury

Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 13/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Bafetimbi Gomis

Marseille suffer Gomis injury setback

Marseille Mark Rodden
Read

Who is Hiroki Sakai?

French Ligue 1
Read
Dimitri Payet Marseille celebration

Payet feels 'liberated' by Marseille goal

Marseille Mark Rodden
Read

Marseille 2-0 Guingamp

French Ligue 1
Read

WATCH: Top 5 Ligue 1 goals of Round 24

French Ligue 1
Read
Dimitri Payet Marseille celebration

Ligue 1: Payet, Depay score in easy wins

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read

Cabaye plays down Marseille speculation

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Metz 1-0 Marseille

French Ligue 1
Read
MetzMetz
MarseilleMarseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Evra: My return to Man United was blocked

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Coupe de France draw: Monaco away to OM

French Coupe de France ESPN staff
Read

Payet should have fetched £50m - Gold

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dimitri Payet

Sevilla had chance at Payet - Monchi

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Ligue 1's best season in years

Ligue 1 Julien Laurens
Read
Dimitri Payet

Payet gets 'chills' in Marseille return

Marseille PA Sport
Read

Coupe de France: OM win in Payet's debut

French Coupe de France PA Sport
Read

Alessandrini joins LA as designated player

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Payet: Only fond memories of West Ham

English Premier League
Read

How Payet sealed his Marseille move

English Premier League
Read

Trending: Payet unapologetic after forcing Marseille return

Latest ESPN staff
Read
 By Mark Rodden
Share
Tweet
   

Marseille striker Bafetimbi Gomis ruled out for up to six weeks with injury

Bafetimbi Gomis
Bafetimbi Gomis has scored 16 Ligue 1 goals this season.

Marseille have confirmed that their captain Bafetimbi Gomis will be out for four to six weeks due to a knee ligament injury.

The on-loan Swansea striker, 31, went off injured in the second half of Marseille's 3-2 defeat at Nantes on Sunday, shortly after getting his second goal of the game.

Gomis is now set to sit out his team's home match against rivals Paris Saint-Germain on Feb. 26 as well as their Coupe de France round-of-16 meeting with Monaco on March 1.

Marseille will be short of forward options in the absence of this season's third top goalscorer in France, who has netted 16 of their 33 Ligue 1 goals so far.

Gomis had helped Marseille climb to sixth in the standings and his coach Rudi Garcia left no doubt as to the significance of the injury.

"The most serious thing is not even the defeat -- it's the injury to Bafe," Garcia was quoted as saying by L'Equipe.

Gomis hurt his knee in a collision with Nantes defender Diego Carlos a few minutes after getting his 16thleague goal of the season. That total matches his previous best tally in Ligue 1, which he achieved once with both Saint-Etienne and Lyon in the past.

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.