Dimitri Payet 'liberated' after scoring in first start since Marseille return

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
0
LIVE 30'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Dimitri Payet Marseille celebration

Payet feels 'liberated' by Marseille goal

Marseille Mark Rodden
Read

Marseille 2-0 Guingamp

French Ligue 1
Read

WATCH: Top 5 Ligue 1 goals of Round 24

French Ligue 1
Read
Dimitri Payet Marseille celebration

Ligue 1: Payet, Depay score in easy wins

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read

Cabaye plays down Marseille speculation

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Metz 1-0 Marseille

French Ligue 1
Read
MetzMetz
MarseilleMarseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Evra: My return to Man United was blocked

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Coupe de France draw: Monaco away to OM

French Coupe de France ESPN staff
Read

Payet should have fetched £50m - Gold

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dimitri Payet

Sevilla had chance at Payet - Monchi

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Ligue 1's best season in years

Ligue 1 Julien Laurens
Read
Dimitri Payet

Payet gets 'chills' in Marseille return

Marseille PA Sport
Read

Coupe de France: OM win in Payet's debut

French Coupe de France PA Sport
Read

Alessandrini joins LA as designated player

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Payet: Only fond memories of West Ham

English Premier League
Read

How Payet sealed his Marseille move

English Premier League
Read

Trending: Payet unapologetic after forcing Marseille return

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Dimitri Payet

Payet: I don't have to justify my behaviour

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Dimitri Payet

West Ham hoped to make Payet 'example'

Transfers PA Sport
Read
 By Mark Rodden
Share
Tweet
   

Dimitri Payet 'liberated' after scoring in first start since Marseille return

Dimitri Payet scored in his Ligue 1 return for Marseille, as they cruised past Guingamp.

Dimitri Payet has said he feels "liberated" after scoring his first goal for Marseille since returning to the club from West Ham in January.

Payet, 29, made his first start since his £25 million move as Marseille played Guingamp at home on Wednesday.

And the France international got the second goal from a deflected free kick with 14 minutes left as Rudi Garcia's men won 2-0 to go level on points with fifth-placed Saint-Etienne.

Payet, who forced a move from West Ham after saying he would not play for them again, suggested the goal would help him put his acrimonious departure behind him.

"I'm liberated to have scored," he told reporters. "It frees me up because, when you're transferred, it's better to be decisive quickly.

"This allows me to work calmly. The more the game went on, the better I felt.

"It was good to start a match to see where I was, and it bodes well. I was very keen to quickly rediscover the feeling, in the final pass or with the finish."

He said the goal was "not the best of my free kicks, but added: "It went in -- that's what will be remembered."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.