Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left frustrated with VAR in Arsenal draw

Steve Nicol and Craig Burley slam Man United and Arsenal after their draw at Old Trafford, calling both teams shadows of their former selves.

MANCHESTER, England -- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his frustration after VAR handed Arsenal an equaliser at Old Trafford and condemned Manchester United to their worst start to a season for 30 years.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was initially flagged offside by linesman Scott Ledger only for the decision to be overturned by the video official to bring Arsenal level after Scott McTominay opened the scoring for Man United.

Solskjaer had no complaints about the outcome, but argued afterwards that defender Ashley Young had stopped once he had seen Ledger's flag go up.

"Ashley certainly holds his hand up, he looks straight at the linesman, maybe hesitates and could have got a block in," said Solskjaer after the 1-1 draw.

"It probably would have helped David [De Gea] but it's no consolation -- it's a perfectly good goal for them but he probably should have kept the flag down.

"It made an impact on the situation by raising the flag, when it's that way you can wait and take it later."

The result leaves United 10th in the table with nine points -- the first time they have failed to reach double figures after seven games of a top-flight season since 1988-90 when they eventually finished 13th.

Solskjaer's team have managed just two league wins all season but he insists his players have not got the rewards they have deserved.

"There are many things we look at and that give me loads of confidence," said Solskjaer. "Results matter but I can talk about six out of seven good performances."

Goals remain a problem for United and they have only managed to score twice in a game once in nine attempts this season.

They have gone a goal up against Wolves, Southampton and Arsenal only to be pegged back and drop points.

"It's another game that we're 1-0 up," Solskjaer said. "We need to learn to win these games."