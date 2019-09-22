Previous
New York City FC
Atlanta United FC
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Minnesota United FC
Sporting Kansas City
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Salt Lake
LA Galaxy
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
LAFC
Houston Dynamo
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New England Revolution
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
San Jose Earthquakes
Philadelphia Union
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Daniel James celebrates with Manchester United teammates after hitting a penalty in a shootout.

United better at shootouts than games - Solskjaer

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Burley: Man United are clueless on club's direction

English Premier League
Read
Mason Greenwood celebrates during Manchester United's Carabao Cup against Rochdale.

Greenwood shines, Pogba flops as Man Utd narrowly avoid Rochdale upset

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
RochdaleRochdale
(5) 1
(3) 1
FT-Pens
Manchester United wins 5-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Man United squeak past Rochdale on penalties

English Carabao Cup
Read

Rochdale shock Man United with equalizer

English Carabao Cup
Read

Greenwood nets the breakthrough for Man United

English Carabao Cup
Read

Pogba misses a sitter for Man United

Highlights
Read

Liverpool 'back on our perch' - chief exec

English Premier League ESPN
Read
Erling Braut Haland, FC Salzburg

Haland praises Solskjaer, keen to play in Prem

Transfers ESPN
Read
Glazer family, Manchester United

Sources: Utd don't expect title bid until 2022

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read
Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017

Transfer Talk: Dembele, Mandzukic top United's winter wish list

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Solskjaer needs 'patience' at Utd - Woodward

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Hutchison: Allegri the kind of manager Man United need

ESPN FC TV
Read
Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring in Tottenham's Premier League 2 match against Manchester City.

Gabriel Martinelli, Troy Parrott, Rhian Brewster, James Garner can star in Carabao Cup

English Carabao Cup Nick Ames
Read

Man United's owners won't worry about club form as long as money keeps rolling in

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read
Ed Woodward, Manchester United

Man Utd tell fans: Success comes before money

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

VAR shortcomings laid bare in Tottenham's defeat. Plus: Another wasted year for Man United?

English Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Are Solskjaer's days numbered at Man United?

English Premier League
Read

Solskjaer plays down Mourinho criticism

English Premier League
Read
By Rob Dawson
Share
Tweet
   

United better at shootouts than games - Solskjaer

Manchester United advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup following their 5-3 victory on penalties over third-tier Rochdale. To watch the Carabao Cup, subscribe to ESPN+.
Craig Burley says Manchester United is throwing out players hoping they pan out without a true plan in place.

MANCHESTER, England -- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team we're better in shootouts than games after Manchester United needed penalties to avoid Carabao Cup embarrassment against Rochdale.

Dan James scored the winning kick after 16-year-old Luke Matheson cancelled out Mason Greenwood's opener to send the tie to a shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation.

It masked another disappointing performance from United, who will play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round.

"We handled it [the shoot out] really well," said Solskjaer. "Everyone wanted to take penalties as they did against AC Milan in Cardiff [during pre-season]. I'm very pleased with the confidence. You know we're better in penalty shootouts than in proper games."

- Carabao Cup: Chelsea host Man United, Liverpool face Arsenal

Greenwood was one of only a few positives for Solskjaer after the 17-year-old recovered from tonsillitis to score for the second game in a row after becoming the club's youngster European goalscorer with the winner against FC Astana.

"He's got two great feet," said Solskjaer. "It must be a nightmare for defenders with him one-on-one in the box. He can go both ways which for me is fantastic.

"You can just see that he's got quality. He will get his share of games. He's young and we have to allow him to grow."

The 1-1 draw against Rochdale, 17th in League One, means United have failed to score two goals in a game since the opening day win over Chelsea.

Arsenal are the next visitors to Old Trafford on Monday and Solskjaer has admitted his team need to more clinical.

"We go 1-0 up in many games and today it's again go 1-0 up and you think 'go on then'," he said.

"It's the key now and it's a learning curve for these boys. We need to go for the second. At this club you don't just sit back and hope that's enough.

"If you settle for good enough that's not what we want."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.