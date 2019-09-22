United better at shootouts than games - Solskjaer

Manchester United advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup following their 5-3 victory on penalties over third-tier Rochdale. To watch the Carabao Cup, subscribe to ESPN+.

MANCHESTER, England -- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team we're better in shootouts than games after Manchester United needed penalties to avoid Carabao Cup embarrassment against Rochdale.

Dan James scored the winning kick after 16-year-old Luke Matheson cancelled out Mason Greenwood's opener to send the tie to a shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation.

It masked another disappointing performance from United, who will play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round.

"We handled it [the shoot out] really well," said Solskjaer. "Everyone wanted to take penalties as they did against AC Milan in Cardiff [during pre-season]. I'm very pleased with the confidence. You know we're better in penalty shootouts than in proper games."

Greenwood was one of only a few positives for Solskjaer after the 17-year-old recovered from tonsillitis to score for the second game in a row after becoming the club's youngster European goalscorer with the winner against FC Astana.

"He's got two great feet," said Solskjaer. "It must be a nightmare for defenders with him one-on-one in the box. He can go both ways which for me is fantastic.

"You can just see that he's got quality. He will get his share of games. He's young and we have to allow him to grow."

The 1-1 draw against Rochdale, 17th in League One, means United have failed to score two goals in a game since the opening day win over Chelsea.

Arsenal are the next visitors to Old Trafford on Monday and Solskjaer has admitted his team need to more clinical.

"We go 1-0 up in many games and today it's again go 1-0 up and you think 'go on then'," he said.

"It's the key now and it's a learning curve for these boys. We need to go for the second. At this club you don't just sit back and hope that's enough.

"If you settle for good enough that's not what we want."