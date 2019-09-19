Previous
Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
11:45 AM UTC
Colchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
11:45 AM UTC
Crawley Town
Stoke City
11:45 AM UTC
Luton Town
Leicester City
11:45 AM UTC
Portsmouth
Southampton
11:45 AM UTC
Preston North End
Manchester City
11:45 AM UTC
Sheffield Wednesday
Everton
11:45 AM UTC
Watford
Swansea City
11:45 AM UTC
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Manchester UnitedManchester United
2
0
FT
By Rob Dawson
Man Utd to rebuild under Solskjaer - Woodward

Don Hutchison explains why a manager like Massimiliano Allegri, not Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, should be in charge at Manchester United.
After a 2-0 defeat against West Ham, the ESPN FC crew wonder how long Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will remain at Old Trafford.
Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responded to the criticism from former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho after the side's 2-0 loss to West Ham.
Man United lost Marcus Rashford to injury in a 2-0 loss to West Ham. Craig Burley analyzes the roster crisis Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing.

Ed Woodward has said Manchester United's "primary objective" is to win trophies and the club's focus is rebuilding the first team under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have endured a difficult start to the season and sit eighth in the Premier League table having won just three of their first seven games. But, speaking while announcing the club's latest financial results, Woodward said the club are committed to their "plan" to get United back to the top.

- ESPN Premier League fantasy: Sign up now!
- VAR in the Premier League: Ultimate guide
- When does the transfer window reopen?
- Premier League winter break: All you need to know

"We remain focused on our plan of rebuilding the team and continuing to strengthen our youth system, in line with the philosophy of the club and the manager," Woodward said. "This is reflected in the recent addition of three exciting first team players, key player contract extensions and the talent we have coming through our academy.

"Everyone at Manchester United is committed to delivering on our primary objective of winning trophies."

On Tuesday, United announced annual revenue of £627 million and profit of £50m in 2019.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba is expected to feature against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. United are also hopeful that both Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood will be fit to return.

