Man Utd to rebuild under Solskjaer - Woodward

Ed Woodward has said Manchester United's "primary objective" is to win trophies and the club's focus is rebuilding the first team under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have endured a difficult start to the season and sit eighth in the Premier League table having won just three of their first seven games. But, speaking while announcing the club's latest financial results, Woodward said the club are committed to their "plan" to get United back to the top.

"We remain focused on our plan of rebuilding the team and continuing to strengthen our youth system, in line with the philosophy of the club and the manager," Woodward said. "This is reflected in the recent addition of three exciting first team players, key player contract extensions and the talent we have coming through our academy.

"Everyone at Manchester United is committed to delivering on our primary objective of winning trophies."

On Tuesday, United announced annual revenue of £627 million and profit of £50m in 2019.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba is expected to feature against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. United are also hopeful that both Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood will be fit to return.