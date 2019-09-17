Man United poor again in West Ham defeat: Mata, Matic 4/10

Man United offered little resistance or spark as they slumped to a dispiriting defeat in London.

Manchester United produced another uninspiring display as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat against West Ham United. A fine finish from Andriy Yarmolenko and a sensational Aaron Cresswell free-kick proved to be the difference as the hosts punished an uninspiring performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

United have now suffered consecutive defeats at the London Stadium, and have won just one of their last five visits to West Ham.

Positives

United were boosted by Daniel James' presence in the starting XI after he recovered from a back problem earlier than expected. The Red Devils showed glimpses of improvement after the break, but that was about as positive as it got.

Negatives

The visitors looked lethargic from the off and allowed their opponents to completely dictate the tempo of the game. Solskjaer's side seemed to be lacking in energy, creativity, willingness and just about everything else. Sunday's defeat means they're still searching for their opening away win of the season.

United were missing Mason Greenwood to illness and found their already exhausted attacking options stretched further when Marcus Rashford limped off to become the latest name on a lengthy list of absentees.

Manager rating (out of 10)

5 -- It was a bad day at the office for the Norwegian. United continue to lack creativity and never looked like they were winning this one. A long list of injuries to key players means Solskjaer is working with his hands tied, but he needs to find some inspiration from somewhere and quickly or it could be a very long season.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK David de Gea, 5 -- Let down by a poor defensive display. Given absolutely no chance by a brilliant Andriy Yarmolenko strike. Perhaps could have got a stronger hand to Cresswell's Beckham-esque free-kick.

DF Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 5 -- Produced an excellent tackle to halt a dangerous West Ham counterattack but looked leggy on a busy afternoon for the right-back. Provided more attacking support in the second half but without any joy.

DF Victor Lindelof, 5 -- Guilty of giving West Ham's attackers far too much space in and around the penalty area. Provided Wan-Bissaka with some vital cover early on, but ultimately had a day to forget.

DF Harry Maguire, 5 -- Bullied Sebastien Haller at times but gave Andriy Yarmolenko far too much space to produce a lovely finish into the bottom corner. Denied from close-range by a fantastic Lukasz Fabianski save.

DF Ashley Young, 5 -- Punished by Cresswell's brilliance after cynically fouling Mark Noble.

MF Scott McTominay, 5 -- Struggled to cope with an energetic West Ham midfield and the industrious Mark Noble in the first half. Better in the second half.

MF Nemanja Matic, 4 -- Not one of his better days. Failed to step up in a game when United really needed him and was replaced by Fred in the 71st minute.

MF Andreas Pereira, 6 -- Tried hard to create the spark United have been so desperately lacking, but was another one guilty of some sloppy passing and had a quieter second half.

MF Juan Mata, 4 -- Covered plenty of ground but lacked his usual quality and composure on the ball. Wasted a golden opportunity after Andreas Pereira fizzed an inviting cross across the face of goal. Replaced by Angel Gomes in the 81st minute.

MF Daniel James, 6 -- So important to United's attack this season but showed his defensive qualities too. Produced a last-ditch clearance as Noble was about to rattle a shot at goal. Took on a more central role in the second half and looked dangerous when galloping forward

FW Marcus Rashford, 5 -- A tired-looking display. Looked dangerous early on but lacked the authority to provide a final ball at the end of a surging run. Summed up United's day when he limped off in the 61st minute.

Substitutes:

MF Jesse Lingard, 5 -- Came on for Rashford in the 61st minute. Forced to play at centre-forward after the latter limped off with injury, but struggled to create any meaningful opportunities.

MF Fred, NR -- Came on for Matic in the 71st minute. Fortunate to see Cresswell fired over after tripping Jack Wilshere just outside the box.

MF Angel Gomes, NR -- Came on for Juan Mata in the 81st minute. Didn't have time to make a meaningful contribution.