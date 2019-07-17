Previous
Ajax Amsterdam
OFI Crete
6
2
FT
Game Details
Trabzonspor
Szombathelyi Haladas
0
0
FT
Game Details
Fenerbahce
VfL Wolfsburg
1
1
FT
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
Panathinaikos
1
2
FT
Game Details
Luke Shaw, Manchester United

Man United season ruined my holiday - Shaw

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Former Manchester United player Nicky Butt has been named the club's head of first team development.

Butt named United's head of 1st team development

Manchester United Reuters
Read
David de Gea, Manchester United

De Gea eager to take Man United captaincy

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Inside Man United tour: Pogba 'life and soul' of trip as Solskjaer gets tough

Man United Rob Dawson
Read
Ivan Perisic has long wanted out of Inter Milan but can he finally force his way out with the January window closing?

LIVE Transfer Talk: Perisic the piece to push through Lukaku's Man Utd exit?

Transfers James Capps
Read

Man Utd's McTominay not fazed by competition

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Nicol: Pogba's Man United struggles not all his fault

ESPN FC TV
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United enter race to sign Pepe

Transfers ESPN
Read
David De Gea looks on during Manchester United's Premier League loss to Manchester City.

Sources: De Gea saga to end with six-year deal

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Great Greenwood seals the win for Man United

International Champions Cup
Read
Paul Pogba, Manchester United

Sarri refuses to rule out Juve bid for Pogba

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United

Sources: Man Utd reject £54m Inter bid for Lukaku

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Antonio Conte, Inter

Inter want to sign Man United's Lukaku - Conte

Italian Serie A Rob Dawson
Read
Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United

Inter target Lukaku to miss another Utd match

English Premier League Rob Dawson
Read
Juventus player Merih Demiral during the morning training session

Transfer Talk: Man United eye Maguire alternative Demiral

Transfers ESPN
Read

Pogba's agent shouldn't decide Utd career - Robson

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Paul Pogba, Manchester United

Sources: Zidane told Pogba deal 'very difficult'

Transfers Rodrigo Faez and Dermot Corrigan
Read

Why Darke thinks Maguire is worth Leicester's asking price

ESPN FC TV
Read

Greenwood, 17, could start Prem opener - Ole

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
By Reuters
ESPN FC's Ian Darke explains why Harry Maguire would be good business for Manchester United, even at Leicester's £80 million valuation.
ESPN FC's Julien Laurens and Steve Nicol examine how Harry Maguire would impact Man United's defence if they sign the Leicester star.

Manchester United have promoted Nicky Butt to the new position of head of first team development, reporting directly to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club announced on Monday.

The ex-England midfielder, who played 387 games for United, has moved up from Head of Academy to help "create a seamless journey for young players stepping up to the next level."

"Manchester United is in my DNA and this is a very proud moment for me as I take on this new role," the 44-year-old Butt told the club's website. "I am passionate about nurturing, developing and coaching the talent we have here to become top players at this club."

United, who finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last season, have promoted Nick Cox to Head of Academy.

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward added: "These changes will further enhance the excellent work and results we have seen over many decades in our Academy system and enable us to continue our proud traditions of producing world-class players capable of playing and excelling in the first team."

Meanwhile, Nick Cox will take over Butt's former role as the Head of Academy and will manage the coaching programme and operational services like sports science, education and analysis.

Comments

