Previous
Ajax Amsterdam
OFI Crete
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Trabzonspor
Szombathelyi Haladas
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fenerbahce
VfL Wolfsburg
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
Panathinaikos
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Luke Shaw, Manchester United

Man United season ruined my holiday - Shaw

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Former Manchester United player Nicky Butt has been named the club's head of first team development.

Butt named United's head of 1st team development

Manchester United Reuters
Read
David de Gea, Manchester United

De Gea eager to take Man United captaincy

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Inside Man United tour: Pogba 'life and soul' of trip as Solskjaer gets tough

Man United Rob Dawson
Read
Ivan Perisic has long wanted out of Inter Milan but can he finally force his way out with the January window closing?

LIVE Transfer Talk: Perisic the piece to push through Lukaku's Man Utd exit?

Transfers James Capps
Read

Man Utd's McTominay not fazed by competition

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Nicol: Pogba's Man United struggles not all his fault

ESPN FC TV
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United enter race to sign Pepe

Transfers ESPN
Read
David De Gea looks on during Manchester United's Premier League loss to Manchester City.

Sources: De Gea saga to end with six-year deal

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Great Greenwood seals the win for Man United

International Champions Cup
Read
Paul Pogba, Manchester United

Sarri refuses to rule out Juve bid for Pogba

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United

Sources: Man Utd reject £54m Inter bid for Lukaku

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Antonio Conte, Inter

Inter want to sign Man United's Lukaku - Conte

Italian Serie A Rob Dawson
Read
Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United

Inter target Lukaku to miss another Utd match

English Premier League Rob Dawson
Read
Juventus player Merih Demiral during the morning training session

Transfer Talk: Man United eye Maguire alternative Demiral

Transfers ESPN
Read

Pogba's agent shouldn't decide Utd career - Robson

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paul Pogba, Manchester United

Sources: Zidane told Pogba deal 'very difficult'

Transfers Rodrigo Faez and Dermot Corrigan
Read

Why Darke thinks Maguire is worth Leicester's asking price

ESPN FC TV
Read

Greenwood, 17, could start Prem opener - Ole

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
By Rob Dawson
Share
Tweet
   

Man United season ruined my holiday - Shaw

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood comes of the bench to earn a 1-0 win over Inter Milan.
International Champions Cup: Greenwood(78') Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan. To watch 2019 International Champions Cup, sign up for ESPN+.
ESPN FC's Steve Nicol identifies five players that are under the most pressure to perform this coming campaign.

SINGAPORE -- Luke Shaw has said Manchester United's campaign was so bad it ruined his holiday, but the defender is determined to make life more difficult for Manchester City and Liverpool next season.

A sixth-place finish saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side miss out on a place in the Champions League. To make matters worse, while Shaw was spending time in Los Angeles and Dubai, three of United's rivals won trophies.

- International Champions Cup: All you need to know
- Full International Champions Cup daily fixture schedule
- ICC: News and coverage

Manchester City won the FA Cup to complete their domestic Treble, Chelsea lifted the Europa League and Liverpool were crowned champions of Europe. The other two members of the top six -- Tottenham and Arsenal -- were both involved in major finals.

"It was really tough for all of us to take and you couldn't really enjoy your holidays and you see the Champions League final and the Europa League final and they're all English teams," Shaw said. "It makes you feel even worse and especially the way the finals went, none of us want that to happen again.

"Last season was a massive disappointment. How other teams were doing as well -- especially over the period when we had time off, there were teams winning trophies. It was very disappointing."

The main aim is an immediate return to the Champions League, but Solskjaer is also hoping to make up ground on Manchester City and Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's champions finished 32 points clear of United and while Solskjaer has been cautious about saying whether or not his team can challenge for the title, Shaw is keen to ensure City and Liverpool are put under more pressure.

"I think we've all come back again with a different mindset and of course we had that break to clear our minds but now we're all focused on getting United back to where they belong and not let the like of the teams that we've seen in the finals have it that easy," Shaw said. "Last season was so hurtful for everyone.

"I know the fans were really hurt, but we as a team were very hurt. For sure this season it will be a new United. They won't have it as easy as last season and people are probably already doubting us, but they can carry on doing that.

"For me and for us as a team we know what we are capable of doing and we will have a much better season than last season. It will be a new United this season, especially with the new ideas the manager is bringing in. They are very good ideas and I think the way and what kind of players we have it will benefit the way the manager wants to play."

After a miserable campaign there have been calls from some supporters to rip up the squad. Solskjaer even suggested himself after the dismal 4-0 defeat to Everton that there would be a major upheaval this summer.

But with just three weeks to go before the transfer deadline, only Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have left while Dan James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have come in. United are still chasing two more additions including Harry Maguire from Leicester but Shaw said he does not blame fans for wanting to see more change.

"I fully understand the way they're thinking, especially after the season we had," he said. "There wouldn't be any reason for them not to be like that.

"But, like I say, we've got amazing talent but who knows? I don't know what's going on with the signings but you never know, there's still a little while left so maybe we might make another couple of signings and go from there."

Shaw was speaking at an event in Singapore to launch the new Manchester United Sunglasses Club Collection by Maui Jim.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.