Man United season ruined my holiday - Shaw

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood comes of the bench to earn a 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

International Champions Cup: Greenwood(78') Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan. To watch 2019 International Champions Cup, sign up for ESPN+.

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol identifies five players that are under the most pressure to perform this coming campaign.

SINGAPORE -- Luke Shaw has said Manchester United's campaign was so bad it ruined his holiday, but the defender is determined to make life more difficult for Manchester City and Liverpool next season.

A sixth-place finish saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side miss out on a place in the Champions League. To make matters worse, while Shaw was spending time in Los Angeles and Dubai, three of United's rivals won trophies.

- International Champions Cup: All you need to know

- Full International Champions Cup daily fixture schedule

- ICC: News and coverage

Manchester City won the FA Cup to complete their domestic Treble, Chelsea lifted the Europa League and Liverpool were crowned champions of Europe. The other two members of the top six -- Tottenham and Arsenal -- were both involved in major finals.

"It was really tough for all of us to take and you couldn't really enjoy your holidays and you see the Champions League final and the Europa League final and they're all English teams," Shaw said. "It makes you feel even worse and especially the way the finals went, none of us want that to happen again.

"Last season was a massive disappointment. How other teams were doing as well -- especially over the period when we had time off, there were teams winning trophies. It was very disappointing."

The main aim is an immediate return to the Champions League, but Solskjaer is also hoping to make up ground on Manchester City and Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's champions finished 32 points clear of United and while Solskjaer has been cautious about saying whether or not his team can challenge for the title, Shaw is keen to ensure City and Liverpool are put under more pressure.

"I think we've all come back again with a different mindset and of course we had that break to clear our minds but now we're all focused on getting United back to where they belong and not let the like of the teams that we've seen in the finals have it that easy," Shaw said. "Last season was so hurtful for everyone.

"I know the fans were really hurt, but we as a team were very hurt. For sure this season it will be a new United. They won't have it as easy as last season and people are probably already doubting us, but they can carry on doing that.

"For me and for us as a team we know what we are capable of doing and we will have a much better season than last season. It will be a new United this season, especially with the new ideas the manager is bringing in. They are very good ideas and I think the way and what kind of players we have it will benefit the way the manager wants to play."

After a miserable campaign there have been calls from some supporters to rip up the squad. Solskjaer even suggested himself after the dismal 4-0 defeat to Everton that there would be a major upheaval this summer.

But with just three weeks to go before the transfer deadline, only Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have left while Dan James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have come in. United are still chasing two more additions including Harry Maguire from Leicester but Shaw said he does not blame fans for wanting to see more change.

"I fully understand the way they're thinking, especially after the season we had," he said. "There wouldn't be any reason for them not to be like that.

"But, like I say, we've got amazing talent but who knows? I don't know what's going on with the signings but you never know, there's still a little while left so maybe we might make another couple of signings and go from there."

Shaw was speaking at an event in Singapore to launch the new Manchester United Sunglasses Club Collection by Maui Jim.