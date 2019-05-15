Sources: United set to move for Magpies' Longstaff

Previous
By Rob Dawson
Steve Nicol gives his take on the latest transfer rumours, including Manchester United's interest in goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Benfica sensation Joao Felix.

Manchester United are ready to make a formal offer for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, sources have told ESPN FC.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign at least one midfielder during the summer transfer window and has targeted the 21-year-old.

- Transfer Talk: Man United battling for Benfica's 'New Ronaldo'

Newcastle have no desire to sell Longstaff, who is under contract until 2022, and United are yet to agree a fee although there is hope he could be convinced to move to Old Trafford.

Longstaff, who has had loan spells at Kilmarnock and Blackpool, has made just eight Premier League appearances for Rafael Benitez's side.

Solskjaer is set to undertake an extensive overhaul of his squad this summer after finishing sixth in the table and missing out on a place in the Champions League.

The Norwegian will need to replace Ander Herrera after the Spain midfielder rejected the offer of a new contract to join French Champions Paris Saint-Germian on a free transfer.

There is also doubt about Paul Pogba's future. The French midfielder is being chased by Spanish giants Real Madrid although sources have told ESPN FC that United have no desire to sell the 26-year-old.

Sources also say Solskjaer is set to make 21-year-old Swansea winger Daniel James his first signing of the summer.

The Wales international is expected to move to Old Trafford for an initial fee of £15 million after United beat completion from Leeds, Newcastle, Brighton and Newcastle.

