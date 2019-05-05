Manchester United's Shaw pips Lindelof to Players' Player of the Year award
Luke Shaw narrowly beat out fellow defender Victor Lindelof to earn Manchester United's Players' Player of the Year honours for the 2018-19 season.
The former Southampton player, who made 40 appearances for United over the course of the season, received one more vote than Lindelof in a vote by the club's players.
Andreas Pereira with a beauty for Manchester United against Southampton. Incredible goal. United now lead Saints as Romelu Lukaku scored quickly after. #MUFC 2-1 #SaintsFC #MUNSOU #PLonNBCpic.twitter.com/vmCZCmJ33H— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 2, 2019
Tahith Chong beat fellow nominees James Garner and Angel Gomes to the Reserve Team Player of the Year award after a season in which he was joint-top scorer for the Under-23s. Chong, 19, also made his senior debut in an FA Cup tie vs. Reading in January.
Mason Greenwood claimed the Youth Team Player of the Year prize -- succeeding last year's winner Chong -- by finishing ahead of Garner and Dylan Levitt in a fan vote. The 17-year-old scored 30 goals across the U17, U18 and U23 age groups and made his debut for United's first team at Paris Saint-Germain in March.
Goal of the season honours went to Andreas Pereira for his spectacular strike in a 3-2 victory over Southampton on March 2.
Manchester United finished outside of the Champions League places during a turbulent 2018-19 campaign that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer take over for Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese was sacked on Dec. 18.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.