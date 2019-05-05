Manchester United's Shaw pips Lindelof to Players' Player of the Year award

Luke Shaw was a staple in the Manchester United XI during the 2018-19 season.

Luke Shaw narrowly beat out fellow defender Victor Lindelof to earn Manchester United's Players' Player of the Year honours for the 2018-19 season.

The former Southampton player, who made 40 appearances for United over the course of the season, received one more vote than Lindelof in a vote by the club's players.

Andreas Pereira with a beauty for Manchester United against Southampton. Incredible goal. United now lead Saints as Romelu Lukaku scored quickly after. #MUFC 2-1 #SaintsFC #MUNSOU #PLonNBCpic.twitter.com/vmCZCmJ33H — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 2, 2019

Tahith Chong beat fellow nominees James Garner and Angel Gomes to the Reserve Team Player of the Year award after a season in which he was joint-top scorer for the Under-23s. Chong, 19, also made his senior debut in an FA Cup tie vs. Reading in January.

Mason Greenwood claimed the Youth Team Player of the Year prize -- succeeding last year's winner Chong -- by finishing ahead of Garner and Dylan Levitt in a fan vote. The 17-year-old scored 30 goals across the U17, U18 and U23 age groups and made his debut for United's first team at Paris Saint-Germain in March.

Goal of the season honours went to Andreas Pereira for his spectacular strike in a 3-2 victory over Southampton on March 2.

Manchester United finished outside of the Champions League places during a turbulent 2018-19 campaign that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer take over for Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese was sacked on Dec. 18.