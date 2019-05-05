Manchester United's Luke Shaw named Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year

Luke Shaw took home a pair of awards on Thursday after being named Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and narrowly beat fellow defender Victor Lindelof to earn the Players' Player of the Year honours for the 2018-19 season.

Lindelof and Paul Pogba finished second and third, respectively, in the fan vote for overall Player of the Year honours, the club announced on their official website.

Shaw, 23, made 40 appearances in all competitions over the course of the season and received one more vote than Lindelof in a vote by for the players' player prize.

"It means a lot especially coming from the lads," Shaw said. "They've always stuck by me when other people haven't and they've always helped me along my rough journey, but it's brilliant, and of course thanks to them all for voting."

Meanwhile, goal of the season honours went to Andreas Pereira for his spectacular strike in a 3-2 victory over Southampton on March 2.

Meanwhile, Tahith Chong beat fellow nominees James Garner and Angel Gomes to the Reserve Team Player of the Year award after a season in which he was joint-top scorer for the Under-23s. Chong, 19, also made his senior debut in an FA Cup tie vs. Reading in January.

Mason Greenwood claimed the Youth Team Player of the Year prize -- succeeding last year's winner Chong -- by finishing ahead of Garner and Dylan Levitt in a fan vote. The 17-year-old scored 30 goals across the U17, U18 and U23 age groups and made his debut for United's first team at Paris Saint-Germain in March.

Midfielder Katie Zelem won the Women's Player of the Year award by fan vote in a campaign in which she has scored 11 goals with one match yet to play.

United finished outside of the Champions League places during a turbulent 2018-19 campaign that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replace Jose Mourinho as manager after the Portuguese was sacked on Dec. 18.