Manchester United's Luke Shaw named Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year

Previous
Vancouver Whitecaps
Portland Timbers
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
The UEFA Champions League and Europa Legue trophies are displayed.

How Prem clubs' European qualification will play out

UEFA Champions League Dale Johnson
Read
Luke Shaw stood out for Manchester United in their Premier League win against Watford.

Shaw wins Man United Player of the Year award

Manchester United ESPN
Read

Cavani in, Alexis & Lukaku out at Manchester United?

English Premier League
Read
Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring in Sporting's Portuguese Liga win over Belenenses.

Sources: Man United join City in Fernandes race

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Romelu Lukaku

Transfer Talk: Solskjaer to hold talks over Lukaku

Blog - Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

The 5 comical ways to fix Manchester United

English Premier League
Read

Nicol: Man United's woes unfairly on Pogba's shoulders

English Premier League
Read

Will Man United reload with De Ligt and Dybala?

English Premier League
Read

Zlatan takes what he wants, even Ed Woodward's job

English Premier League
Read

Sources: United to revive interest in Maguire

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read

#UnfollowManUnited: Fans' social media protest

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Paulo Dybala celebrates his early goal against Cagliari.

LIVE Transfer Talk: United to build new era around £85m Dybala

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

25 Premier League goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sources: Pogba wants out even if United refuse

Transfers Julien Laurens
Read

Man United's players deserve scrutiny. So does Solskjaer

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Solskjaer: You've seen the last of some Man United players

English Premier League
Read

Mata sums up Man United fans' feelings with 7-word blog

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

United's UCL hopes dashed with Huddersfield draw

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool keep up heroics but that may not be good enough

English Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Solskjaer needs to be held accountable for Man United's slide

ESPN FC TV
Read
By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester United's Luke Shaw named Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year

Luke Shaw took home a pair of awards on Thursday after being named Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and narrowly beat fellow defender Victor Lindelof to earn the Players' Player of the Year honours for the 2018-19 season.

Lindelof and Paul Pogba finished second and third, respectively, in the fan vote for overall Player of the Year honours, the club announced on their official website.

Shaw, 23, made 40 appearances in all competitions over the course of the season and received one more vote than Lindelof in a vote by for the players' player prize.

"It means a lot especially coming from the lads," Shaw said. "They've always stuck by me when other people haven't and they've always helped me along my rough journey, but it's brilliant, and of course thanks to them all for voting."

Meanwhile, goal of the season honours went to Andreas Pereira for his spectacular strike in a 3-2 victory over Southampton on March 2.

Meanwhile, Tahith Chong beat fellow nominees James Garner and Angel Gomes to the Reserve Team Player of the Year award after a season in which he was joint-top scorer for the Under-23s. Chong, 19, also made his senior debut in an FA Cup tie vs. Reading in January.

Mason Greenwood claimed the Youth Team Player of the Year prize -- succeeding last year's winner Chong -- by finishing ahead of Garner and Dylan Levitt in a fan vote. The 17-year-old scored 30 goals across the U17, U18 and U23 age groups and made his debut for United's first team at Paris Saint-Germain in March.

Midfielder Katie Zelem won the Women's Player of the Year award by fan vote in a campaign in which she has scored 11 goals with one match yet to play.

United finished outside of the Champions League places during a turbulent 2018-19 campaign that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replace Jose Mourinho as manager after the Portuguese was sacked on Dec. 18.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.