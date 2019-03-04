Solskjaer 'certain' to get Manchester United job after PSG miracle - Shaw

ESPN FC's Craig Burley doesn't mince his words for Paris Saint-German as they crash out of the Champions League round of 16 for the third year running.

Luke Shaw has said it looks "certain" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be appointed Manchester United manager after their incredible comeback to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

United, 2-0 down from the first leg, knocked PSG out in the round of 16 on Wednesday night after Marcus Rashford's injury time penalty made it 3-1 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate, with Solskjaer's men progressing on away goals.

The visiting players chanted their caretaker boss' name in the dressing room afterwards and Shaw said: "I don't think I need to say much after all these results, it looks certain [he'll get the job]. We all love Ole and we love the job he's done so far.

"We're enjoying everything that's going on at the moment and the results have shown that. We've had a couple of blips but that's nine away matches [won in a row] now, they're not easy games, but it shows what sort of job Ole and his staff have done. Long may that continue."

After a club record ninth successive away win, United became the first team in European Cup / Champions League history to win a knockout tie having lost the home leg 2-0.

Solskjaer has won 14 out of 17 matches since replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho in December and captain Ashley Young said on the caretaker's chance of getting the job full time: "If you look from the outside you'd say 'why not?' He's been fantastic since he's come in, a breath of fresh air.

"The way he's gone about the job has been unbelievable. The achievements we've made in a short space of time have been fantastic.

"Luckily for us as players we don't have to decide, it's down to the owners and the directors."

The achievement at the Parc Des Princes was made all the more remarkable considering Solskjaer was without 10 first team players, including the suspended Paul Pogba and injured stars Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata.

"I said last week I believed in the team, even with the injuries we've had," Shaw said. "I felt we were capable of pulling something off and even earlier today I said to [reserve goalkeeper] Lee Grant that we were going to win, I could feel it.

"But that sums up what the mood is like in the camp now and that's a big plus for the boss and what he's done in this period of time and how much he's changed things around."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen a huge upturn in fortunes at Manchester United.

Young added: "As players when you're winning games and getting through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League of course you're going to feel unbelievable.

"It breeds confidence through the squad and we're showing that in abundance, not just the senior boys, there's younger boys who've come in and done a job. They must have been nervous but they were magnificent.

"We had to come here and do a job and we've done it."

Juan Bernat's strike was sandwiched between two Romelu Lukaku strikes in the first half before Rashford's penalty completed an astonishing comeback.

"Rashy has got so much confidence and belief in his own ability. I don't think that fazed him. A shout out to Romelu as well, the last three games he's been really impressive and hopefully his form continues because we need him," Shaw said.

Young added: "The kid showed nerves of steel to step up, it was a long time for him to take the penalty but it was an incredible penalty and the scenes of celebration were magnificent."