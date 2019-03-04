Manchester United should make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanent manager ASAP - Neville

Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and Steve Nicol all agree that PSG deserved the penalty that lead to Manchester United scoring the winner in the Champions League.

Manchester United's hierarchy should confirm interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as permanent manager this month instead of waiting until the end of the season, former club captain Gary Neville has said.

Solskjaer has revitalised United since taking over from Jose Mourinho in December, with the team's victory at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday offering the most compelling evidence yet that he is the best man for the job. The Norwegian helped United pull off one of the greatest comebacks in the competition's history as his side sealed a dramatic 3-1 win in Paris to reach the quarterfinals on away goals despite losing the first leg 2-0.

Neville made his comments before kickoff, citing former United striker Solskjaer's stellar record as interim boss, which now stands at 14 victories from 17 games in all competitions.

"The form guide says it all," the former defender told Norwegian broadcaster Viasport. "I'll be surprised if Solskjaer is not awarded the job during the international break [in March].

"I can't believe what's happened. I thought when he first came in it was to reconnect the club with fans ... someone who the club could rely on to give information to the board and then they would appoint the best manager in the world."

Solskjaer has also helped United salvage their season on the domestic front. The team are now fourth in the Premier League and playing the sort of thrilling attacking football that was last seen at Old Trafford when Alex Ferguson was in charge.

"The performances are very good," Neville said. "The fans are loving it. It's been a sensational three months and I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get given the job.

"He'll probably be the King of Norway, the President of Norway, the Prime Minister of Norway as well!"