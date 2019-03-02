Man United boss Solskjaer insists Paris Saint-Germain UCL tie isn't 'mission impossible'

Previous
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Ajax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Solskjaer: PSG tie isn't 'mission impossible'

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

Sanchez out up to six weeks with knee injury

Manchester United ESPN
Read
Brandon Williams, Manchester United

United add teenage defender to injury-hit squad

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

The best Premier League goals from Week 29

Premier League Highlights
Read

UCL Predictor: Can depleted Man United fight back?

UEFA Champions League
Read

Pereira's confidence grows as he gets his chance

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read

Premier League in 90 Seconds

English Premier League
Read

Young: Critics can dismiss United all they want

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Sources: Man Utd's Sanchez may miss 2 months

English Premier League Rob Dawson
Read

Aguero, Van Dijk top candidates for Player of the Year

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Premier League: 23 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Numbers: Barca move ahead of Real for first time in 87 years

Weekend numbers ESPN
Read

Utd injury crisis won't improve for PSG - Solskjaer

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Jadon Sancho continued his fine season against Bayer Leverkusen.

Transfer Talk: Man United's £100m battle for Sancho

Transfer Talk Richard Edwards
Read

David Beckham statue unveiled by LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy ESPN
Read
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez leaves the pitch after suffering a knee injury against Southampton

Solskjaer fears Sanchez knee ligament damage

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Man United 3-2 Southampton: Lukaku sends United fourth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Man United's Lukaku not bothered by Pogba taking late penalty

English Premier League
Read

8/10 Pereira, Lukaku inspire Man United comeback

Man United Player Ratings Rob Dawson
Read

Man United 3-2 Southampton: Lukaku sends United fourth

Premier League Highlights
Read
By Mark Ogden
Share
Tweet
   

Man United boss Solskjaer insists Paris Saint-Germain UCL tie isn't 'mission impossible'

Ross Dyer and Craig Burley make their picks for this week's Champions League second legs, highlighted by Dortmund-Spurs and PSG-Man United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United can overturn a 2-0 Champions League first-leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, with the caretaker manager saying: "It's never mission impossible."

United have travelled to Paris with 10 players missing due to injury and midfielder Paul Pogba suspended due to a red card in the first-leg at Old Trafford.

As a result, Solskjaer has been forced to name untested youngsters such as Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood in his squad simply to ensure United can fill the substitutes' bench at Parc des Princes.

There have been 106 previous occasions when a team has lost 2-0 at home in a Champions League knock-out and not one has been able to overturn that deficit to progress.

But Solskjaer has said that United will have a chance of making the quarterfinals if they can score first on Wednesday.

"It's never mission impossible," Solskjaer said. "It's difficult, but we've got to get the first goal and then anything can happen.

"Goals always change games and if we get the first one, we'll be believing even more and they might start doubting themselves, but it's important we get the first one.

"We are 2-0 down, but we'll never approach any game as a lost cause. We put that pressure on ourselves. Everyone expects us to go out, and go out easily, but that doesn't happen with Man United.

"Our pride was hurt last time we played them, so we're going to see players who give their all and, if we get nine or 10 playing to the top standards, we've got a chance."

Solskjaer, a Champions League winner with United in 1999, believes his team can take hope from Juventus' ultimately unsuccessful fightback against Real Madrid last season and PSG's capitulation against Barcelona in 2017, when the French club lost the second-leg 6-1 after winning 4-0 at home.

"There have been some results in the Champions League over the last few years," he said. "I don't want to call it strange, but last year Juventus lost 3-0 at home to Real and, suddenly, they were 3-0 up at the Bernabeu.

"The year before that, Barca came back against PSG. We remember those results and there are so many examples of teams who can change results like this.

"My players have been fantastic away from home, they have beaten Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea, so it gives us belief.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not giving up on the Champions League this season.

"We need to stay in the game with half an hour left and, if there is one goal in it, anything can happen.

"But we need a good plan and it needs to be put in place. We need to perform on the night because they are a team full of quality."

Anthony Martial, who limped out of the first leg with a groin injury, has been left behind in Manchester in an attempt to recover in time for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal.

But Solskjaer confirmed that Alexis Sanchez is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury suffered against Southampton at the weekend.

"It was a bad knee injury." Solskjaer said. "It's four or six weeks, but hopefully he'll recover quickly."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.