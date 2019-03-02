Man United's Alexis Sanchez faces four to six weeks out with knee injury

Previous
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Ajax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Solskjaer: PSG tie isn't 'mission impossible'

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

Sanchez out up to six weeks with knee injury

Manchester United ESPN
Read
Brandon Williams, Manchester United

United add teenage defender to injury-hit squad

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

The best Premier League goals from Week 29

Premier League Highlights
Read

UCL Predictor: Can depleted Man United fight back?

UEFA Champions League
Read

Pereira's confidence grows as he gets his chance

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read

Premier League in 90 Seconds

English Premier League
Read

Young: Critics can dismiss United all they want

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Sources: Man Utd's Sanchez may miss 2 months

English Premier League Rob Dawson
Read

Aguero, Van Dijk top candidates for Player of the Year

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Premier League: 23 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Numbers: Barca move ahead of Real for first time in 87 years

Weekend numbers ESPN
Read

Utd injury crisis won't improve for PSG - Solskjaer

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Jadon Sancho continued his fine season against Bayer Leverkusen.

Transfer Talk: Man United's £100m battle for Sancho

Transfer Talk Richard Edwards
Read

David Beckham statue unveiled by LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy ESPN
Read
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez leaves the pitch after suffering a knee injury against Southampton

Solskjaer fears Sanchez knee ligament damage

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Man United 3-2 Southampton: Lukaku sends United fourth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Man United's Lukaku not bothered by Pogba taking late penalty

English Premier League
Read

8/10 Pereira, Lukaku inspire Man United comeback

Man United Player Ratings Rob Dawson
Read

Man United 3-2 Southampton: Lukaku sends United fourth

Premier League Highlights
Read
By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Man United's Alexis Sanchez faces four to six weeks out with knee injury

Ross Dyer and Craig Burley make their picks for this week's Champions League second legs, highlighted by Dortmund-Spurs and PSG-Man United.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he will be without Alexis Sanchez for up to six weeks with the knee injury he suffered in Saturday's 3-2 win over Southampton.

"It was a bad knee injury so if it's four weeks or six, hopefully he'll recover quickly," Solskjaer told a news conference ahead of United's Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

ESPN FC sources said on Monday that Sanchez was expected to be out for at least four weeks but there are fears he could spend as long as two months on the sidelines.

Solskjaer is without 10 senior players for the game at the Parc des Princes as United look to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

United have added 18-year-old full-back Brandon Williams to their squad for the match along with Mason Greenwood, 17, James Garner, 17, Angel Gomes, 18, and Tahith Chong, 19.

Paul Pogba misses the game against the French champions after his red card in the first leg. Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia are all sidelined and have not travelled.

Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay and Fred are the only recognised central midfielders to make the trip.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.