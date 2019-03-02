Previous
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Real Madrid
Ajax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Brandon Williams, Manchester United

Utd add teenage defender to injury-hit squad

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Prem top goals of Week 29: The Man United-Southampton show

Premier League Highlights
UCL Predictor: Can depleted Man United fight back?

UEFA Champions League
Pereira's confidence grows as he gets his chance

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Young: Critics can dismiss United all they want

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Alexis Sanchez

Sources: Man Utd's Sanchez may miss 2 months

English Premier League Rob Dawson
Aguero, Van Dijk top candidates for Player of the Year

Premier League Mark Ogden
Premier League: 23 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Numbers: Barca move ahead of Real for first time in 87 years

Weekend numbers ESPN
Utd injury crisis won't improve for PSG - Solskjaer

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Jadon Sancho continued his fine season against Bayer Leverkusen.

Transfer Talk: Man United's £100m battle for Sancho

Transfer Talk Richard Edwards
David Beckham statue unveiled by LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy ESPN
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez leaves the pitch after suffering a knee injury against Southampton

Solskjaer fears Sanchez knee ligament damage

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Man United 3-2 Southampton: Lukaku sends United fourth

Premier League Highlights
Man United's Lukaku not bothered by Pogba taking late penalty

English Premier League
8/10 Pereira, Lukaku inspire Man United comeback

Man United Player Ratings Rob Dawson
Man United 3-2 Southampton: Lukaku sends United fourth

Premier League Highlights
Pogba's penalty denied late by Angus Gunn

Highlights
Manchester UnitedManchester United
SouthamptonSouthampton
3
2
FT
Lukaku's second gives Man United win at Old Trafford

Highlights
By Rob Dawson
Manchester United add teenage defender to injury-hit squad for PSG clash

Ross Dyer and Craig Burley make their picks for this week's Champions League second legs, highlighted by Dortmund-Spurs and PSG-Man United.
ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley cannot praise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough for how well he's man-managing players after their midweek win over Crystal Palace.

Manchester United have added 18-year-old full-back Brandon Williams to their squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash at Paris Saint-Germain.

Williams, who signed his first professional deal last year, was in the group that flew out from Manchester on Tuesday as caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deals with a host of injuries.

Mason Greenwood, 17, James Garner, 17, Angel Gomes, 18, and Tahith Chong, 19, have also been included.

Solskjaer is without 10 senior players for the game at the Parc des Princes as United look to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

Paul Pogba misses the game against the French champions after his red card in the first leg, while Alexis Sanchez suffered a knee injury during the 3-2 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia are all sidelined and have not travelled.

Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay and Fred are the only recognised central midfielders to make the trip.

Legendary former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson joined the players on their trip to Paris as they look to overcome the odds and reach the quarterfinals, with ex-chief executive David Gill also in attendance.

