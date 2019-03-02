Manchester United add teenage defender to injury-hit squad for PSG clash

Ross Dyer and Craig Burley make their picks for this week's Champions League second legs, highlighted by Dortmund-Spurs and PSG-Man United.

Manchester United have added 18-year-old full-back Brandon Williams to their squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash at Paris Saint-Germain.

Williams, who signed his first professional deal last year, was in the group that flew out from Manchester on Tuesday as caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deals with a host of injuries.

Mason Greenwood, 17, James Garner, 17, Angel Gomes, 18, and Tahith Chong, 19, have also been included.

Solskjaer is without 10 senior players for the game at the Parc des Princes as United look to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

Paul Pogba misses the game against the French champions after his red card in the first leg, while Alexis Sanchez suffered a knee injury during the 3-2 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia are all sidelined and have not travelled.

Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay and Fred are the only recognised central midfielders to make the trip.

Legendary former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson joined the players on their trip to Paris as they look to overcome the odds and reach the quarterfinals, with ex-chief executive David Gill also in attendance.