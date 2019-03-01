Manchester United injury crisis no better for PSG match - Solskjaer

Romelu Lukaku struck late to lead Manchester United past Southampton side in a match loaded with stunning goals at Old Trafford. Romelu Lukaku struck late to lead Manchester United past Southampton side in a match loaded with stunning goals at Old Trafford.

MANCHESTER, England -- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does not expect Manchester United's injury issues to clear in time for their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Norwegian is set to be without 10 senior players in Paris on Wednesday as United look to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia all missed the win over Southampton on Saturday.

Alexis Sanchez limped off during the 3-2 victory at Old Trafford with suspected knee ligament damage while Paul Pogba is suspended for the game at Le Parc des Princes after his first leg red card.

Asked whether he would be able to welcome players back into his squad ahead of the trip to France, Solskjaer said: "Not really, no. It doesn't look like it."

Martial was touch and go for the game against Southampton but he is set to sit out against PSG with a visit to Arsenal to come on Sunday.

"I don't think we can risk [Martial]," said Solskjaer. "He has not been training yet so I don't think so."

The lengthy injury list will leave Solskjaer picking from a threadbare squad. Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira and Fred are the only fit recognised central midfielders while full-back Diogo Dalot may have to play as a winger in a front three alongside Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku.

"We have got to go for it," said Solskjaer.

"We have a mountain to climb. We have quality players. Let's see how many we have got, though. That maybe is the biggest thing.

"Certainly for our players, they know what we are capable of and we have spoken about it.

"They know that they are part of a special club that can do something like this. We are not going to go there and lay down. We are going to give it a go."