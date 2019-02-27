Manchester United's Lindelof: I've changed opinions of me after poor form

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley cannot praise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough for how well he's man-managing players after their midweek win over Crystal Palace.

Victor Lindelof has told the Daily Mail he wasn't affected by critics during his troubles at Manchester United and said: "It's nice to change people's opinions."

Lindelof, 24, is in his second season at the club and has become a leading figure under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after struggling under Jose Mourinho.

"When [Solskjaer] came I just wanted to show him my ability and maybe I have done that," Lindelof said. "He has picked me and now I have rhythm. I have been waiting for this.

"When you play badly and concede goals defenders get criticised. Some people like you, some don't and that's never been a problem for me. I know people talked about me but I didn't let it affect me.

"Nobody will criticise me more than myself. So people can talk and it's fine. And it's nice to change people's opinions."

The centre-back has started 13 of Solskjaer's 15 matches in charge and has staked a claim to be the caretaker boss' first choice in defence. It marks an impressive turnaround in fortune for Lindelof, who suffered heavy criticism under Mourinho in his first season in 2017-18 and before the Portuguese coach was sacked last December.

Mourinho made no secret of his desire to sign a centre-back but Lindelof added: "Look, I will be always grateful to Jose.

"He bought me. I have nothing bad to say about him. When he wanted to buy other defenders, it was OK. I like the competition. You don't improve without it.

"I am lucky. I am mentally strong and can shut it all out. You want things to go well at a new club but life isn't that easy. So if you play badly you have to work more."