Manchester United's Lindelof: I've changed opinions of me after poor form

Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
0
1
LIVE 45'
Game Details
Highlights
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Huddersfield Town
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Burnley
Crystal Palace
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Manchester United
Southampton
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Cardiff City
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
West Ham United
Newcastle United
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Lindelof on critics: I've changed opinions of me

Manchester United ESPN
Read
Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses the media ahead of the visit of Southampton

Solskjaer to appear in season ticket promo

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Antonio Valencia during Manchester United's goalless draw with Valencia in the Champions League.

Sources: Man Utd's Valencia set for summer exit

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

McTominay takes the chance to show his worth

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read

Sources: PSG mull stadium naming rights deal

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG's Cavani 'very, very tight' to face United - Tuchel

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

De Gea future is out of my hands - Solskjaer

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd eye Benfica duo

Transfer Talk Nick Judd
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: United, Juve eye €180m duo

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Injury-plagued Man United still thriving under Solskjaer

English Premier League
Read

UEFA fine United, PSG for incidents at Old Trafford

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read

Sources: Solskjaer sole Man Utd candidate

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

Premier League in 90 Seconds: Kepa...the Chelsea manager?

English Premier League
Read

Crystal Palace 1-3 Man United: Lukaku finally ends goal drought

Premier League Highlights
Read

Extra Time: Ter Stegen or De Gea? Alexis Sanchez done?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates after Manchester United's Premier League win at Crystal Palace.

Man Utd win without playing well a return to tradition

Premier League Michael Cox
Read

Solskjaer: Two-goal Lukaku took his chance in win

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Lukaku 8/10 as Man United impress at Palace

Man United Player Ratings Rob Dawson
Read

By ESPN
Manchester United's Lindelof: I've changed opinions of me after poor form

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley cannot praise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough for how well he's man-managing players after their midweek win over Crystal Palace.

Victor Lindelof has told the Daily Mail he wasn't affected by critics during his troubles at Manchester United and said: "It's nice to change people's opinions."

Lindelof, 24, is in his second season at the club and has become a leading figure under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after struggling under Jose Mourinho.

"When [Solskjaer] came I just wanted to show him my ability and maybe I have done that," Lindelof said. "He has picked me and now I have rhythm. I have been waiting for this.

"When you play badly and concede goals defenders get criticised. Some people like you, some don't and that's never been a problem for me. I know people talked about me but I didn't let it affect me.

"Nobody will criticise me more than myself. So people can talk and it's fine. And it's nice to change people's opinions."

The centre-back has started 13 of Solskjaer's 15 matches in charge and has staked a claim to be the caretaker boss' first choice in defence. It marks an impressive turnaround in fortune for Lindelof, who suffered heavy criticism under Mourinho in his first season in 2017-18 and before the Portuguese coach was sacked last December.

Mourinho made no secret of his desire to sign a centre-back but Lindelof added: "Look, I will be always grateful to Jose.

"He bought me. I have nothing bad to say about him. When he wanted to buy other defenders, it was OK. I like the competition. You don't improve without it.

"I am lucky. I am mentally strong and can shut it all out. You want things to go well at a new club but life isn't that easy. So if you play badly you have to work more."

