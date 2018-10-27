Man United's Anthony Martial won't be disciplined amid dive claim - sources

Paul Pogba scored and provided the assist for Anthony Martial's game-winning goal as Manchester United defeated Everton at Old Trafford.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will not face action from the Football Association after winning a penalty against Everton despite an accusation from Marco Silva that he dived, sources have told ESPN FC.

Referee Jon Moss awarded United a spot kick in the first half of their 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Sunday after deciding Martial had been tripped by Idrissa Gueye.

Paul Pogba scored the rebound after Jordan Pickford saved his initial kick to open the scoring.

Gueye appeared to touch the ball before making contact with Martial's leg.

"It was not a penalty -- it is clear the player dived," Silva said. "It leaves a bad sensation. I told the players at half-time it was not a fair result."

The FA can ban a player if there is evidence the referee has been deceived into awarding a penalty.

However, despite Silva's assessment, sources said Martial will not face any action.

The FA introduced an offence for "successful deception of a match official" at the start of the 2017-18 season. Everton's Oumar Niasse and West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini are the only players to have been found guilty.