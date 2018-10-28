Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
0
1
FT
Highlights
Juan Mata of Manchester United celebrates scoring.

Transfer Talk: Utd in race against time to keep Mata

Transfer Talk: Man United target Sancho in £100m spree

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial

Martial needs more confidence at United - Matic

Premier League: 26 goals in 90 seconds

Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in eight games for England in 2018 but just one in 10 games this season for Man United.

Man United need the England version of Rashford

Paul Pogba's run-up for his penalty against Everton prompted some online goading from Luke Shaw

Things you can do during Pogba's penalty run-up

Manchester United's Anthony Martial is tripped by Everton's Idrissa Gueye

Martial won't face FA dive charge - sources

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden

Transfer Rater: Mata to Arsenal, Foden to Juve

ICYMI: Suarez shines, Ronaldo takes over & Mbappe delivers

Man United 2-1 Everton: Pogba, Martial star

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels there is still room for improvement despite beating Everton.

Mourinho bemoans defence, attack despite win

Man United 2-1 Everton: Pogba, Martial star

Burley: Arsenal brought back down to earth

Anthony Martial scored Manchester United's second goal in the Premier League game against Everton at Old Trafford.

Martial 8/10 to inspire United against Everton

Pogba explains bizarre penalty run-up

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial played key roles in Manchester United's win over Everton.

Martial stars as Pogba shows his best and worst

Man United 2-1 Everton: Pogba, Martial star

Manchester UnitedManchester United
EvertonEverton
2
1
FT
Martial curls in Manchester United's second

Pogba's penalty rebound puts Man United ahead

By Rob Dawson
Manchester United's Anthony Martial needs more confidence to be Prem's best - Nemanja Matic

Paul Pogba scored and provided the assist for Anthony Martial's game-winning goal as Manchester United defeated Everton at Old Trafford.
Paul Pogba explains his stutter-step penalty style after Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton.
English Premier League: Anthony Martial (49') Manchester United 2-0 Everton

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United forward Anthony Martial would be one of the best players in the Premier League if he had more confidence, according to Nemanja Matic.

Martial has scored four goals in his last three league games including the winner in the 2-1 victory over Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho said afterwards that the Frenchman is finally starting to reach the standard expected of him at United and Matic believes the only thing that has stopped the 22-year-old from reaching his full potential is confidence.

"Anthony is a great player and he needs to understand that," said Matic. "He needs more confidence.

"He is still young and I think if he continues to score in the next game he will get that. If he reaches his top level he can be one of the best players in the league for sure. Sometimes I don't think he understands how good he is. Sometimes he is quick, he is good with the ball, he can run.

"He has everything that a Manchester United football player needs. Sometimes I don't think he understands that. If I had his ability with the ball and I was as quick as him then I wouldn't pass to anyone and I would score every game!

"To be serious, he does need more confidence and this comes with results."

Martial has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular under Mourinho and was occasionally axed from the matchday squad last season.

After slipping down the pecking order following Alexis Sanchez's arrival in January, he has started seven of United's last nine games in all competitions and Matic has praised the way the former Monaco man has won over his manager.

"When you don't have results it is very difficult for players to have that high confidence," he said. "If we can get results over the next few games and improve as a team he will show that he is very important for us.

"The manager speaks with him about it. I have told him once. But he is a great person and a great guy and I am happy for him that he is scoring. It is great.

"The quality is there, confidence is there now and he just needs to be more consistent. I am glad we have him in the team. In football and in life you have difficult times and you have to get back on track and that is exactly what he is doing."

Martial's upturn in form has coincided with Romelu Lukaku's barren run in front of goal that extended to nine games after the Belgian came on for the final 25 minutes against Everton.

After scoring 27 goals in his first season at Old Trafford, Lukaku has found the net just four times in 14 games this season but Matic believes another purple patch is around the corner.

"He is a great player for sure," the Serbian said. "He has scored a lot of goals for United so I don't see any problems for him. He's a great guy who works hard and works for the team.

"Sometimes he doesn't get the goals but he is still working for us. He will start to score again soon. I believe that."

Comments

