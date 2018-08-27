Manchester United's Paul Pogba puzzled by 'bizarre, undeserved' Tottenham defeat

Tottenham took control of the second half at Manchester United, burying three goals in the Theatre of Dreams to up the pressure on Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho's side were dominant in the first half at Old Trafford and had 23 shots on goal throughout the 90 minutes. But Tottenham still managed to inflict the heaviest home defeat of Mourinho's career and condemn United to a second defeat in their first three league games for the first time since 1992.

"It's bizarre," he said. "We were determined, we started well, and in the end we lost 3-0. It's a shock.

"Even we don't understand what happened. We started the game really well. The first goal was a real blow.

"We didn't understand why, because we had the game in hand. One goal, two -- we kept pushing, we had chances, and we conceded the third."

United are already six points behind Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League table with two away games to come against Burnley and in-form Watford either side of the international break.

Despite a disappointing start to the season, match-going United fans continue to show their support for Mourinho and the players; and Pogba is hopeful the team is just getting their blip out of the way early.

"The fans kept pushing us, they were really behind us," the 25-year-old said. "We feel really sorry for them -- very disappointed. We wanted to do better. I think it was an undeserved defeat for us.

"In our desire, in everything we put into it. But football can be cruel. We just have to bounce back.

"It won't be easy, but it's just the start of the season. I prefer to start badly and end well than start well and finish badly.

"We have to keep going, we mustn't worry. We must work. We are still Manchester United and we won't give up on anything."