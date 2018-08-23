Manchester United need to 'come out fighting' against Tottenham - Chris Smalling

Previous
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Smalling: 'Man Utd need to come out fighting'

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, left, and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho 'inspirational' to managers - Pochettino

English Premier League ESPN
Read
Jose Mourinho has unmuzzled himself to tell friends he'd have left any other club by now.

Mourinho refuses to say he's happy with United

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Michael Owen during a Soccer Aid match.

Owen: I 'hated' football, 'couldn't wait to retire'

English Premier League ESPN
Read
Demetri Mitchell was part of Manchester United's squad for their preseason tour of the United States.

Man Utd's Mitchell to rejoin Hearts - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Man United's women's team lost valiantly to Reading in the league cup but are on track for success.

Man United women making strides off the pitch

FA Women's National League Rob Dawson
Read

Can Spurs overcome United at Old Trafford?

English Premier League
Read
Manchester United's Fred during a Premier League game against Leicester City.

No rift between United players, Mourinho - Fred

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Jose Mourinho says defensive errors proved costly in Manchester United's defeat at Brighton.

Man Utd making too many mistakes - Mourinho

Manchester United ESPN
Read
Jose Mourinho has to use his experience to turn things around.

Mourinho faces biggest game of his career vs. Spurs

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Extra Time: Is Jose Mourinho still 'The Special One'?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: Smart move by Mourinho to be early

ESPN FC TV
Read
Jose Mourinho has unmuzzled himself to tell friends he'd have left any other club by now.

Mourinho denies Utd rift in terse, brief conference

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Sunday's defeat at Brighton was a low point during Jose Mourinho's time as manager.

W2W4: Will Man United fans turn on Mourinho?

Premier League Nick Miller
Read
Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward's relationship has not always appeared harmonious.

Man United's lack of spending an indictment of Mourinho?

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read
Jose Mourinho has unmuzzled himself to tell friends he'd have left any other club by now.

Transfer Talk: Mourinho 'would have quit' at any other club

Transfer Talk Chris Wright
Read

Man United or Spurs: Who needs the win more?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Premier League Predictor: Will Man United rebound vs. Spurs?

English Premier League
Read
For Manchester United fans, 2018 has been a year with more downs than ups.

Fans wonder when Man United's storm will pass

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read
Anthony Martial left Manchester United's preseason tour early.

Transfer Rater: Martial to Sevilla

Football Whispers James Piercy, Football Whispers
Read
By Rob Dawson
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester United need to 'come out fighting' against Tottenham - Chris Smalling

Stewart Robson shares his thoughts on both Manchester United's and Tottenham's strengths and weaknesses and where he feels the game can be won.
The FC crew respond to your tweets about Jose Mourinho, Max Allegri, the Premier League Golden Glove and Liverpool's centre-backs.
Steve Nicol praises Jose Mourinho's decision to turn up for his press conference half an hour early.
Ian Darke joins the FC panel to preview Manchester United's Monday night match up against Tottenham.

Chris Smalling has told his Manchester United teammates to "come out fighting" against Tottenham after a frustrating week waiting for the chance to put things right following the demoralising defeat to Brighton.

Jose Mourinho's side have had seven days to pore over the result at the Amex Stadium and prepare for Tottenham's visit to Old Trafford on Monday night.

Smalling admits the wait has not been ideal but he is hopeful United can use it to their advantage and get back on track.

"I'd rather have had the game on Saturday because you just want to bounce back after a defeat," Smalling told United's official website. "It's a long weekend but, at the same time, we've had a long time to prepare for the game and we've tried to take advantage of those days.

"We have to regroup and we've had a good amount of days on the training pitch. It's about putting that hard work in, then standing up and showing some character come Monday night. We need to come out fighting."

Smalling has not played so far this season with Mourinho choosing to pair Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly at centre-back. The pair were culpable for all three goals against Brighton and Smalling, who has a good record of keeping Harry Kane quiet, will be first in line if the Untied boss decides to make changes.

"This is a good game for us to have," said Smalling. "When you lose a game, the next one is more important than ever.

"The fact that it's a big game at Old Trafford, that's when the big players rise to the occasion. We're determined to be ready.

"I think both clubs have good players. The way we both play and the fact we each have players who can win games. Both teams can defend well too, so I think that's why the games have tended to be close over the last few years."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.