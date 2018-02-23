Jose Mourinho declares row with Antonio Conte finished after Man Utd win

Previous
Sydney FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsenal
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Atletico Madrid
2
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Roma
AC Milan
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cagliari
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Pumas UNAM
Guadalajara
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Santos
Cruz Azul
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Manchester United's Jose Mourinho and Chelsea's Antonio Conte

Mourinho's changes help defeat Conte's Chelsea

The Match Richard Jolly
Read

Mou declares Conte feud is over after win

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Lukaku powers Man United to win over former club

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Read

How Mourinho & Man United got the best of a 'fragile' Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

How Mourinho & Man United got the best of a 'fragile' Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

Watch: Mourinho pleased with fighting spirit

English Premier League
Read

Lingard and Lukaku seal comeback win

The Match Rob Dawson and Liam Twomey
Read

Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea: Lingard the super sub

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
ChelseaChelsea
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

WATCH: Lingard heads Man United in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Courtois denies Lukaku's acrobatic effort

Premier League Highlights
Read

Lukaku brings Man United level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea's Willian breaks the deadlock

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea's Morata denied by the crossbar vs. Man United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Pogba starts for Man United vs. Chelsea

English Premier League Rob Dawson
Read

Transfer Talk: De Gea demands world-record wage

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Mou: Special to play Liverpool, not Chelsea

Manchester United PA Sport
Read
Nemanja Matic

Conte: It's a shame Matic left Chelsea

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Assessing the state of Man United, Chelsea

50-50 Challenge Scott Patterson and Mark Worrall
Read

Pogba doubt sees United return for Seri

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
 By Rob Dawson, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Jose Mourinho declares row with Antonio Conte finished after Man Utd win

Jose Mourinho was happy with United's progression through the game and how they battled back against a "very good" Chelsea side.
ESPN FC's Paul Mariner examines Man United's resurgence against Chelsea and both managers' shift in tactics throughout the 90 minutes.
ESPN FC's Paul Mariner examines Man United's resurgence against Chelsea and both managers' shift in tactics throughout the 90 minutes.
Romelu Lukaku notched a goal and an assist as Man United came from behind to down Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford.

MANCHESTER, England -- Jose Mourinho says his feud with Antonio Conte is over after Manchester United beat Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The two managers shook hands before and after the game, which United won 2-1 thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and substitute Jesse Lingard.

Chelsea had led through Willian's first-half strike, but now find themselves six points behind United with 10 games to go.

Mourinho and Conte have been involved in a furious war of words during which the Italian called the United manager "senile" and "fake" while Mourinho referenced Conte's implication in an Italian match-fixing scandal despite being cleared.

Mourinho, though, insists the pair have now buried the hatchet, telling a news conference on Sunday: "I think the handshake doesn't need any words.

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte shook hands before and after Sunday's game.

"I think that's what me and Antonio want to show to everyone and the handshake before and after the match is an example that everything in football, you have to move and respect each other.

"Mourinho and Conte are not two ordinary persons in football, we have a history, an image and I'm really happy with that."

United's victory was inspired by a terrific performance from Lukaku, who scored one and made one either side of half-time. His goal was the first of his career against former club Chelsea and his first for United against a top-six rival.

Mourinho added: "He played fantastically well.

"He had, in my opinion, the same start as the team. The team didn't start well, the team didn't start very confident and it happened to him, he was losing some balls in the first control, he was a little bit lost but then he went together with the team, the team was improving, improving, improving."

Mourinho's team could have ended the day level on points with Chelsea had the result not gone their way. Instead, they have leap-frogged Liverpool to go back into second and open up a six-point lead over Chelsea, who drop to fifth after Tottenham's win over Crystal Palace earlier in the day.

Mourinho said: "The top one is there and will be there.

"Arsenal really needs to win against City in the next Premier League match or then the distance will be too big for them like it happened with us last season.

"Apart from that, we are four very good teams, all of them fighting to be in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and that shows the dimension of the teams, but from four of us somebody has to be out and the fight will be until the end."

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.