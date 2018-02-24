Jose Mourinho: Man United players must earn trust after Paul Pogba demotion

Previous
Central Coast Mariners
Wellington Phoenix FC
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Sheffield United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mainz
VfL Wolfsburg
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Strasbourg
Montpellier
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlas
Monterrey
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Puebla
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Extra Time: Arsenal's quest for trophies, Martial's future

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is a draw with Chelsea satisfactory to Mourinho?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mou, Matic both back Lukaku to improve

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Conte: Better for Chelsea if Man United leave Pogba out

English Premier League
Read

Transfer Rater: Sterling to Real, De Gea to stay at United?

English Premier League
Read

How David De Gea has become the best goalkeeper in the world

English Premier League
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
ChelseaChelsea
2:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
PickCenter

WATCH: Beginning of the end for Pogba at Man United?

English Premier League
Read

Conte: 'Better for us' if United drop Pogba

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Vote: Weekend Predictions

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Mourinho 'not going to speak about' Conte

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

United players must earn trust - Mourinho

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Tale of the tape: Man United vs. Chelsea

Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Transfer Rater: Darmian to Juventus

Transfers Sam McGuire, Footballwhispers
Read
Jose Mourinho during Manchester United's FA Cup win against Huddersfield.

Man United have favourable path to UCL quarters

Five Aside ESPN Stats & Information
Read

Mourinho is the master of the dark arts

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Utd expect De Gea to extend deal - sources

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Alexis Sanchez during Manchester United's Premier League win against Huddersfield.

Sanchez taking time to settle under Mourinho at Man United

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read
Scott McTominay

England, Scotland eye McTominay - sources

England Mark Ogden
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 28

English Premier League
Read
 By Rob Dawson, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Jose Mourinho: Man United players must earn trust after Paul Pogba demotion

Tension has been at an all-time high between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba, but is there room for only one at Man United?
The ESPN FC panel question if Jose Mourinho's tactics will result in Alexis Sanchez not fulfilling his potential at Manchester United.
The FC crew are tempering their expectations following Man United's uninspiring performance in their UCL first leg against Sevilla.

MANCHESTER, England -- Jose Mourinho has sent a warning to his Manchester United players that they must earn his trust in the wake of Paul Pogba's demotion against Sevilla.

Pogba was left out of the starting XI for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 in Spain -- a decision to which Mourinho insists the midfielder has responded well.

But the United manager has also reminded his players they must all earn his trust if they want to play and pointed to 21-year-old Scott McTominay, who started instead of Pogba against Sevilla, as an example.

"I think I don't give trust for free," Mourinho said at a news conference on Friday. "I think is the other way round. I don't think it's about the manager to trust the player. [It] is the player to make the manager trust him. [It] is as simple as that.

"Sometimes it looks like we have to give everything to the players and they give nothing back to us. I don't think that way. The confidence and trust I show towards Scott, he earned it since day one, since he come to the first team training sessions.

"Of course, he will have bad matches and make mistakes and be on the bench and not be selected, but I know when I want him to play, I know the kind of mentality."

Paul Pogba impressed Jose Mourinho with his preparedness after being dropped from the starting XI at Sevilla.

Pogba is likely to return to the team against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday with Ander Herrera ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Mourinho is expecting Herrera to be sidelined "for weeks" while also saying Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Marouane Fellaini, Daley Blind and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are not ready to return.

Mourinho insists Pogba has been "professional" after being dropped for games against Huddersfield Town and Sevilla in the last fortnight and insisted the 24-year-old's performance in the Champions League in midweek was "positive."

Mourinho added: "You saw the game against Sevilla. It's always more difficult to come from the bench than to start.

"To come on without warming up and getting to the pace of the game is not easy and I think he had a very positive game for us.

"Some details are details and some players take five minutes to be ready to play. They don't have shin pads, strapping, the shirt. He took 10 seconds to be ready to come to the pitch to show the professionalism and show he was ready to help the team.

"He responded very well in a professional way both times. He was on the bench against Huddersfield in the Premier League and he responded in a professional way, and he was on the bench in Seville and did the same."

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.