Man United defender Victor Lindelof: Prem 'much tougher' than Portugal

Real Madrid
Barcelona
0
3
FT
FT
Highlights
Valencia
Villarreal
0
1
FT
FT
Everton
Chelsea
0
0
FT
FT
Highlights
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
FT
Highlights
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
FT
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
2
2
FT
FT
Highlights
Napoli
Sampdoria
3
2
FT
FT
Sassuolo
Internazionale
1
0
FT
FT
AC Milan
Atalanta
0
2
FT
FT
Juventus
AS Roma
1
0
FT
FT
Leicester 2-2 Man United: Late drama denies United win

Premier League Highlights
Maguire equalizes for Leicester in stoppage time

Premier League Highlights
Leicester CityLeicester City
Manchester UnitedManchester United
2
2
FT
FT
Highlights

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2017/2018 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Man City 18 1 0 55
2 Man Utd 13 3 3 42
3 Chelsea 12 3 4 39
View Full Table »

Leicester's Amartey is sent off

Premier League Highlights
United's Lingard hits post after rounding goalkeeper

Premier League Highlights
Mata buries free kick for brace and United lead

Premier League Highlights
Mata pulls Man United level

Premier League Highlights
Vardy slots in to put Leicester ahead

Premier League Highlights
Glen Johnson's son a big Mata fan

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Man United want Sessegnon in January

Transfer Talk Matthew Stanger
Jose Mourinho

Festive fixtures punish Man United - Mou

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Manchester United's Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini hold Europa League trophy after winning 2017 final

Fellaini, Carrick ruled out of festive fixtures

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Beckham, Messi, Pogba in new ad

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Man United can't wait for Ibrahimovic

Man United Scott Patterson
Giggs: I told United to buy Mbappe, Gabriel

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Christian Pulisic celebrates his goal for Borussia Dortmund against Hoffenheim.

Man United plot shock Pulisic move

Transfer Talk Matthew Stanger
Manchester United's festive fixture gripe

ESPN FC TV
Sergio Romero

Days of United strolling to League Cup long gone

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Ederson celebrates Manchester City's victory over Manchester United.

No action over Manchester derby bust-up

English Premier League Mark Ogden
United question Christmas fixture list

Manchester United ESPN staff
 By Rob Dawson, Man United correspondent
Man United defender Victor Lindelof: Prem 'much tougher' than Portugal

Juan Mata feels it is difficult to see one club dominate English football like Manchester United did due to the league being more competitive.
Manchester United stumbled past a dogged Brighton side thanks to a deflected Ashley Young strike.
In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Manchester United's Juan Mata discussed his future in football, and said how pleased he'd be if he could play until he turns 40, like United legend Ryan Giggs.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof says he is getting to grips with the competitiveness of the Premier League.

The defender was made to wait three months for his first league start following his £31 million transfer in the summer, with Jose Mourinho insisting the 23-year-old needed time to adapt to English football after just two seasons with Benfica's first team.

But injuries to Phil Jones and Eric Bailly presented Lindelof with the chance to start back-to-back games in the Premier League against Newcastle and Brighton. And the Sweden international believes he is starting to come to terms with the "competitiveness" of England's top-flight -- where he could start again against Watford on Tuesday night with Jones and Bailly expected to be ruled out.

"Obviously, the league here is much tougher than Portugal," Lindelof told United Review "Over there, you have good teams but you have the top teams that are always the favourites in every game and winning almost every game. 

"Here, it's much more difficult and you have tough games every week. That's the biggest the change, the competitiveness you have in the league."

Despite managing Lindelof's workload carefully -- he has started seven games this season -- Mourinho has spoken highly of his summer signing. It is something the centre-back says has helped during a challenging start to his career at Old Trafford.

"I like him a lot," Lindelof added. "He's a very good coach, in my opinion, the best in the world and, for me to be able to work with him, is a pleasure.

"All of the staff and coaches as well, they are great and I am learning a lot from them. I'm just trying to do my best to work hard every day and listen to them because they know a lot about football, so it's about listening and learning."

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.

