Jose Mourinho does not know when Paul Pogba will return from injury

Even with Paul Pogba sidelined with a long-term injury, the FC crew agree Man United can keep pace in the Premier League.

Ryan Giggs understands desires to see a free-scoring Man United team, but expects them to score plenty of goals this season.

Gary Neville spoke at the opening of Salford's new stadium about how Manchester United are title contenders for the first time in four years.

With Marcus Rashford joining an already extensive injury list, Paul Mariner assesses how Man United will be able to cope.

MANCHESTER -- Jose Mourinho insists he still does not know when Paul Pogba will be able to make his comeback from injury.

The Frenchman has been recovering in Florida after missing the last seven games with a hamstring injury picked up against Basel on Sept. 12.

He will not play against Huddersfield on Saturday. But beyond that, Mourinho is adamant he does not know when to expect the midfielder to return. And he went as far as suggesting he is still in the dark as to whether the 24-year-old will be available to play Tottenham at Old Trafford on Oct. 28.

Mourinho told a news conference on Friday: "I have no idea.

"If you ask if he can play next week against Tottenham then I don't know.

Paul Pogba will not play against Huddersfield on Saturday.

"I'm not telling you no, then he plays, and then you say I lied. I really don't know."

Eric Bailly and Marouane Fellaini are also sidelined with injures and will miss the trip to Huddersfield.

But Bailly, who has a groin strain, could return for the Carabao Cup trip to Swansea on Tuesday or Tottenham's visit on Saturday.

Mourinho added: "I expect Eric Bailly to be back next week. I cannot tell you about Fellaini or Pogba."

Marcus Rashford is fit to face Huddersfield after limping off with a knee injury during the 1-0 win over Benfica, while Mourinho has also suggested Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return before the end of the year.

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.