Jose Mourinho does not know when Paul Pogba will return from injury

Adelaide United
Melbourne Victory
2
2
FT
Game Details
Shandong Luneng Taishan
Liaoning Whowin
3
1
FT
Game Details
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
France
England
1
0
FT
Game Details
Schalke 04
Mainz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
St Etienne
Montpellier
0
1
FT
Game Details
FC Groningen
Willem II Tilburg
0
1
FT
Game Details
Morelia
León
0
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Tijuana
0
0
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Melbourne City FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Mourinho: My success makes me a target

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Pogba's return date still a mystery to Mou

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Manchester UnitedManchester United
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Mariner: Chelsea attack too much for Watford

English Premier League
Shaw not ready to be a Utd regular - Neville

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Rashford Ibra Man United

Ibra back by end of year, Rashford fit - Mou

Manchester United Rob Dawson
McTominay commits future to Man United

Transfers PA Sport
Giggs: Man United must handle defensive criticism

English Premier League
United are title challengers again - Neville

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Neville: United title challengers again

English Premier League
United, Huddersfield financial opposites

Manchester United Richard Jolly
Marcus Rashford

Hislop: Man Utd stay fourth

Power Rankings ESPN staff
Ozil tells teammates of Man United switch

Transfer Talk Matthew Stanger
Mesut Ozil going to Man United in January?

ESPN FC TV
Fergie thought Class of '92 mad to buy club

Manchester United Rob Dawson
United agree strategic partnership in Saudi Arabia

Manchester United PA Sport
Mitten: United fans relishing away days

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Marcus Rashford

Trending: United win through bizarre error

Latest ESPN staff
WATCH: Premier League Predictor - Week 9

English Premier League
How badly will United miss Rashford?

English Premier League
 By Rob Dawson, Man United correspondent
Jose Mourinho does not know when Paul Pogba will return from injury

Even with Paul Pogba sidelined with a long-term injury, the FC crew agree Man United can keep pace in the Premier League.
Ryan Giggs understands desires to see a free-scoring Man United team, but expects them to score plenty of goals this season.
Gary Neville spoke at the opening of Salford's new stadium about how Manchester United are title contenders for the first time in four years.
With Marcus Rashford joining an already extensive injury list, Paul Mariner assesses how Man United will be able to cope.

MANCHESTER -- Jose Mourinho insists he still does not know when Paul Pogba will be able to make his comeback from injury.

The Frenchman has been recovering in Florida after missing the last seven games with a hamstring injury picked up against Basel on Sept. 12.

He will not play against Huddersfield on Saturday. But beyond that, Mourinho is adamant he does not know when to expect the midfielder to return. And he went as far as suggesting he is still in the dark as to whether the 24-year-old will be available to play Tottenham at Old Trafford on Oct. 28.

Mourinho told a news conference on Friday: "I have no idea.

"If you ask if he can play next week against Tottenham then I don't know.

Paul Pogba will not play against Huddersfield on Saturday.

"I'm not telling you no, then he plays, and then you say I lied. I really don't know."

Eric Bailly and Marouane Fellaini are also sidelined with injures and will miss the trip to Huddersfield.

But Bailly, who has a groin strain, could return for the Carabao Cup trip to Swansea on Tuesday or Tottenham's visit on Saturday.

Mourinho added: "I expect Eric Bailly to be back next week. I cannot tell you about Fellaini or Pogba."

Marcus Rashford is fit to face Huddersfield after limping off with a knee injury during the 1-0 win over Benfica, while Mourinho has also suggested Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return before the end of the year.

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.

