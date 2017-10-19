Luke Shaw 'a long way' from becoming a Man United regular - Gary Neville

Previous
Adelaide United
Melbourne Victory
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Shandong Luneng Taishan
Liaoning Whowin
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
France
England
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Schalke 04
Mainz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
St Etienne
Montpellier
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Groningen
Willem II Tilburg
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
León
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlas
Tijuana
0
0
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Melbourne City FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Mourinho: My success makes me a target

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Pogba's return date still a mystery to Mou

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Manchester UnitedManchester United
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Mariner: Chelsea attack too much for Watford

English Premier League
Read

Shaw not ready to be a Utd regular - Neville

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read
Rashford Ibra Man United

Ibra back by end of year, Rashford fit - Mou

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

McTominay commits future to Man United

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Giggs: Man United must handle defensive criticism

English Premier League
Read

United are title challengers again - Neville

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Neville: United title challengers again

English Premier League
Read

United, Huddersfield financial opposites

Manchester United Richard Jolly
Read
Marcus Rashford

Hislop: Man Utd stay fourth

Power Rankings ESPN staff
Read

Ozil tells teammates of Man United switch

Transfer Talk Matthew Stanger
Read

Mesut Ozil going to Man United in January?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Fergie thought Class of '92 mad to buy club

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

United agree strategic partnership in Saudi Arabia

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Mitten: United fans relishing away days

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read
Marcus Rashford

Trending: United win through bizarre error

Latest ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Premier League Predictor - Week 9

English Premier League
Read

How badly will United miss Rashford?

English Premier League
Read
 By Rob Dawson, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Luke Shaw 'a long way' from becoming a Man United regular - Gary Neville

Gary Neville spoke at the opening of Salford's new stadium about how Manchester United are title contenders for the first time in four years.
Ryan Giggs understands desires to see a free-scoring Man United team, but expects them to score plenty of goals this season.
Nicky Butt has praised the current Manchester United youth academies, and discussed how important it is that they're coached in the right way during their younger years.

Luke Shaw has found himself on the sidelines at Manchester United because he has not proved to Jose Mourinho that he can be trusted, according to Gary Neville.

Shaw is fit again after recovering from an ankle injury over the summer but has made just one substitute appearance so far this season.

The 22-year-old travelled to Lisbon for the Champions League clash with Benfica this week but was not named in the squad.

Neville branded Antonio Valencia a "wonderful" right-back after United's 1-0 win in Portugal, which kept Mourinho's team at the top of Group A, but he admits Shaw has work to do to nail down a spot at left-back like Valencia has done on the right.

"Luke has got to deliver the same level of performance as Antonio Valencia," said Neville, who coached Shaw during the 2014 World Cup as Roy Hodgson's England assistant.

"He's a long way away from that at the moment. You have to build trust, like Valencia has done these last two seasons.

"I trust Valencia when I watch him and you know he's going to have a good game, you don't even question it.

"You don't think that he used to be a winger or that he might not be good defensively. He can do it and he's shown he can do it.

"That's what Luke has to do but he hasn't proven that yet, even though there is a huge talent there."

Luke Shaw is a long way from becoming a regular for Manchester United, Gary Neville has said.

The end of Neville's United career overlapped with the start of Valencia's following the Ecuadorian's move from Wigan in 2009.

Sir Alex Ferguson signed Valencia as a winger and Neville admits his transformation into one of the Premier League's best right-backs has taken him by surprise.

He said: "He was always strong and he could defend well, even when he was a right winger, and he was a dream to play behind. But did I think he was a right-back? No.

"Even when he first went to right-back I thought it would be a temporary move, but now United don't need to sign a right-back.

"Antonio Valencia has been outstanding and has been now for two seasons.

"He is one of the best right-backs that I've seen in the last couple of years, definitely. For me, along with David De Gea, he's been United's best performer for two seasons.

"He's fantastic and rarely makes a mistake. He can't be considered a makeshift right-back anymore he's now a right-back, a wonderful right-back."

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.