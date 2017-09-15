Jose Mourinho: It was easy to let Wayne Rooney leave Man United

Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 3/1  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Sociedad
Real Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Girona
Sevilla FC
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
FC Cologne
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/7  Draw: 13/2  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sassuolo
Juventus
1
2
LIVE 53'
Game Details
Home: 80/1  Draw: 20/1  Away: 1/66 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
AC Milan
Udinese
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Benevento
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Nice
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia Union
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 14/5  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Toluca
Querétaro
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Lobos BUAP
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Jose: Fellaini form down to respect

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Keane snubbed Man Utd for Everton move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Man City looking to add Lewandowski to attack

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
Wayne Rooney returned to Manchester United training ahead of the Europa League clash with Anderlecht.

Mourinho: It was easy to let Rooney leave

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Koeman: Everton must beware of Lukaku

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Ibrahimovic: 'I will be better than before'

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Picking a weakness in each Prem contender

Premier League John Brewin
Read

Extra Time: Arsenal in trouble? Should Rooney celebrate?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Romelu Lukaku & Wayne Rooney

Rooney difficult for Lukaku to match - Mou

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Chance for Everton with Pogba's absence?

ESPN FC TV
Read

A chance to say goodbye to Rooney

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read

Top clubs struggle to balance priorities

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

The Sweeper: Cologne fans steal the show

UEFA Europa League
Read
Wayne Rooney returned to Manchester United training ahead of the Europa League clash with Anderlecht.

Mou: 'Legend' Rooney will get respect at OT

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Mourinho unclear on Pogba injury severity

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Read

Lukaku complete centre-forward - Jagielka

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Hughes: United PR did Mourinho no favours

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Transfer Rater: Mesut Ozil to Man United

Transfers Sam McGuire, Football Whispers
Read

Blind: Everton move 'best thing' for Rooney

English Premier League Rob Dawson
Read

Weekend Premier League Predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
 By Rob Dawson, Man United correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Jose Mourinho: It was easy to let Wayne Rooney leave Man United

The FC crew doubt Paul Pogba's injury will hinder Manchester United against an Everton side struggling after a big summer.
Wayne Rooney returns to Old Trafford for the first time since joining Everton. Relive his best goals as a Man United player.

Jose Mourinho has told Sky Sports it was an "easy" decision to allow Wayne Rooney to leave Manchester United in the summer.

Rooney, 31, returns to Old Trafford on Sunday for the first time since rejoining Everton.

He left United as the club's record goal scorer, and won a host of honours including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

But Mourinho said he could not block Rooney returning to his boyhood club, saying: "I think it is easy. That way it is easy because you don't have to think a lot.

"You just have to respect the player's desire, and what they decide. And when they're a legend they deserve that freedom of choice."

Manchester UnitedManchester United
EvertonEverton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

United face Everton hoping to stay top of the Premier League table.

Much has been made of Mourinho's knack of winning the title in second seasons -- he has done so at Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and during both his spells at Chelsea -- but the coach said that meant nothing.

He added: "I don't know why people speak of the second season because I won in the first season and I won in the third season. I don't really understand it.

"I just think that the second season is a good season for evolution in relation to the first season.

"You have better conditions to work and get those results. But you are playing against other teams whose managers are in the third or second or fourth or fifth seasons. So second may not be a big advantage."

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.