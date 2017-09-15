Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 3/1  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Sociedad
Real Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Girona
Sevilla FC
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
FC Cologne
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 9/2  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/7  Draw: 13/2  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sassuolo
Juventus
1
2
LIVE 52'
Game Details
Home: 80/1  Draw: 20/1  Away: 1/66 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
AC Milan
Udinese
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Benevento
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Nice
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia Union
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 14/5  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Toluca
Querétaro
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Veracruz
Lobos BUAP
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Rob Dawson, Man United correspondent
Man United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I will be better than before'

Watch as Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirms his return to Manchester United and the reasons behind his decision.
Usain Bolt believes Man Utd will stand a much better chance in the Champions League with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their squad.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he will return from injury better than ever and said if it was up to him he would make his comeback "today."

After scoring 28 goals in all competitions last season, the 35-year-old suffered a major knee injury in April and was not expected to sign a new contract with the club this summer at the end of his one-year deal.

However, Ibrahimovic committed his future to Old Trafford by signing on until the end of the season, though he is yet to start training with his teammates after undergoing knee surgery in the United States in May and may not fully recover until the new year.

But the Swede is still predicting a better season than his debut campaign in England.

"I feel good," said Ibrahimovic, in a wide-ranging interview with Inside United. "I have trained every day since I had my knee operated on, there is no vacation.

"When I come back to play football on the field I will be better than before, I am not coming back because I am the one I am, I am coming back to be a better version of the old one.

"I feel good and I feel my movements are there. If it was up to me I would like to play football today but it doesn't work like that.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is already looking to achieve more than last year.

"I need to have patience and that's the way we work. We are in no rush, when we are ready we will be ready. When I am playing again I don't want any excuses that I was injured, or 'he just came back, this is his first game'.

"No, I want to feel the same pressure I had before because everything happened. I am looking forward to that moment."

Ibrahimovic ended his first season at United with League Cup and Europa League winners' medals. But with Jose Mourinho's knack of winning the league title second seasons at Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea twice, United's new No. 10 has set his sights on bigger prizes.

He added: "I think we can achieve great things. We have to remember the second year of Jose Mourinho is always the best one.

"This year will be very exciting and with these new players the team is stronger, and I expect us to do great things. I'm just waiting for the moment to get back to the team and to play with them and enjoy the moments."

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.

